I wasn’t all that interested in seeing the new movie “Profile.”
This latest thriller from director Timur Bekmambetov is based on Anna Erelle’s fascinating 2015 memoir, “In the Skin of a Jihadist,” but it features an unknown cast of actors and takes place entirely on a reporter’s computer home screen —not exactly the stuff that leads to great visual filmmaking.
Sure enough, “Profile” turns out to be nearly two hours of Skype calls, YouTube video snippets and Google searches. It also turns out to be rather tense, which is exactly what you’re looking for in a thriller, so the filmmakers deserve credit for crafting an engaging movie out of what could have been a deathly boring story. Credit the acting, editing and yes, even the cinematography and production design for this better-than-expected movie.
Valene Kane stars as a reporter who is trying to expose an ISIS terrorist cell. Based on real-world events, she poses as a recent convert to Islam and begins flirting with a charismatic ISIS captain (Shazad Latif) who claims to have fallen in love with her during their video calls.
You’re never quite certain if he’s manipulating her or not, but it’s apparent that the journalist is absolutely falling in love with her subject. Credit Latif for his charismatic performance that leaves you hoping that you are watching a love story, even while you’re worried that he’s really a monster trying to seduce this woman into a life as an ISIS sex slave.
Unfortunately, as seductive as the terrorist is, the reporter comes off as a gullible idiot. The real reporter behind this story worked with police from the beginning and made sure to protect her identity at all costs, but our heroine in this movie blithely blunders into her fake relationship with this very dangerous man. She predictably exposes her real name and location, puts herself and her friends at risk and breaks a whole lot of journalist taboos, all in the name of getting a good story.
None of her actions ring true — that’s especially apparent if you’re somebody who just happens to work in TV news like me. Too much of the story relies on the reporter’s rash and careless actions in order to manipulate her into dangerous situations. It works well enough as a ploy to ramp up the tension, but it’s also hard to care too much about somebody who recklessly wanders into danger.
Still, credit the filmmakers for bringing that danger into visceral focus. And kudos for planning out all of these complicated computer images. The momentum never flags, as the reporter is dealing with the terrorist as well as with her abrasive editor, annoying friends and a worried boyfriend, all of whom tend to call in the middle of her phone calls with the terrorist.
It’s all quite manipulative, but I can’t deny that I was on the edge of my seat for much of the movie. “Profile” ends up being one of those movies that’s easy to dissect in logical hindsight, but not so easy to dismiss while you’re eavesdropping on this foolish reporter who’s in way over her head in a better than expected thriller.