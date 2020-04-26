We are currently living through a very challenging time. In addition to the need to keep our community healthy, many small businesses are suffering as we navigate through the effects related to the COVID-19 outbreak. While the Northwest wine industry is a small one on the global scale, its success impacts thousands of people in our community.
With tasting rooms closing and events cancelled, many of these wine businesses are working to remain flexible. As wine lovers, many of us are committed to supporting our local wine industry in strong as well as challenging times. In this vein, below are five essential steps you can take to support our local wineries and specialty wine shops.
1. Stay connected with social media. Many local businesses thrive on word of mouth. With less physical contact, social media is the primary tool for many wine shops and wineries to update customers on the business’ status. It’s also a great way to stay informed as to new wine offerings, delivery, and pick-up options and specials.
2. Shop local. This may seem obvious, but the next time you buy, consider stocking up at a local, specialty wine shop. There are plenty of options at the grocery store, but many of our small shops are struggling and need the support of our community.
Don’t know what to buy? Shops such as City Center Wines, The Boise Co-op, Tastings, and A New Vintage Wine Shop are happy to select wines for you with easy pick-up and delivery options. So, you may not need to leave your car or even your home.
3. Join a wine club. Show your love and support for your favorite winery by joining their wine club. Several local wineries are offering a variety of ways to obtain their wine. From local delivery to shipping promotions and distinct pick-up hours, there are a multitude of ways to replenish your supply. Plus, many are switching in-person events to virtual ones such as live and recorded tastings. So, you can have the experience of visiting a winery without leaving home.
4. Buy gift cards. Not sure which wines to buy or just don’t need any at this moment? Buying a gift card at your local wine shop or winery supports their business and helps to secure their future. Plus, you can always gift these to your favorite people (or save them for yourself!).
5. Host a private, household only wine tasting. You know how many people it takes to have a tasting? ONE! Open a bottle, taste and THINK about the wine.
What do you like about it? What do you want more (or less) of? You can even search for a fact sheet online to learn more about the producers, how it was made, what it pairs with, and more about the wine in your glass.
While wine is not a panacea for these difficult times, it can be an outlet for simple enjoyment and continued engagement in a distanced world. By supporting our local wineries and specialty wine stores, we can ensure that when we are able to safely enjoy wines together with others, these key businesses will be there to support us.