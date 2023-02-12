Have you ever looked at a bottle of wine and struggled to find out what was in it other than grapes? If so, you’re not alone and there’s a strong movement toward ingredient labeling on wine labels. In fact, the US Alcohol and Tobacco and Trade Bureau (TTB), the organization that regulates the wine industry, has suggested that new regulations for ingredient labeling in the United States will be released by the end of this year.
This is a great move for many wine drinkers as we’ll know what ingredients our wine was crafted with. But the move is not universally accepted as some wine producers worry that misinformation about common processing techniques can lead to confusion and unnecessary concern. In this article we’ll cover the key ingredients found in the processing of wine as well as what they do.
Grapes — These tasty morsels are the number one key ingredient in wine. Composed of water, sugar, acids, flavors, aromas, and tannins, grapes are the essential building block of wine. While many designations exist, grapes that are certified “organic” have no manmade chemicals utilized in the vineyards but can still be protected by naturally occurring chemicals.
Yeast — These microbes are the powerhouse of fermentation. They ferment sugar and create the alcohol found in wine (along with some fun flavors, too). Indigenous, native, or natural yeast are all different names to describe yeast found on the grapes, in the vineyard, and winery settings. This is distinct from added yeast which are cultured and then added to the wine to create a more precise fermentation similar to adding yeast to make bread.
Malolactic Bacteria — This key class of bacteria transforms malic acid to lactic acid and tends to create a smoother, softer acid profile. While commonly used in red and even some white wines, some strains of this microbe produce dairy notes such as those used to create ‘buttery’ Chardonnays.
Potassium Metabisulfite (sulfites) — An antioxidant to preserve the wine’s color, aromas and flavors. Measured in parts per million which is a very small amount. For example, four drops of ink per 55 gallons of water is approximately equal to one part per million. Dry red wines contain about 10 ppm per glass. For those worried about sulfites, wine has a fraction of the amount of sulfur in dried fruits, fruit juices and canned and frozen fruits and vegetables and even French fries. (Worried about the infamous ‘red wine headache?’ Read the end of this article to learn more!)
Fining agents — These materials are used to fine (clarify) the wine and take out particulate matter. Some agents also soften tannins and decrease color. Bentonite (clay), egg whites, casein (milk protein), isinglass (fish gelatin), and gelatin are all potential fining agents that come from natural products. It is important to note that these agents are added in small quantities and the particulate matter attaches to the compound and falls to the bottom of the vessel. The wine is then removed from this sediment and away from most of the fining agent. For example, there are several studies that have been conducted testing for the amount of egg white (a potential allergen) left in wine and the vast majority show no detectable amounts of egg white protein.
Calcium Carbonate — This is an additive utilized to decrease the amount of acid in juice and wine when the grapes contain too much.
Tartaric Acid — A common, naturally occurring grape acid that is added when acid is too low in the grapes.
While wine is a complex solution made of various components just like a wonderful dish, it can be broken down into its elements. Doing so may take the romance out of the process for some but understanding what you’re enjoying and how it was created can make you appreciate the process. Just remember that the best part is the whole which, in the case of wine, is greater than the sum of its parts.
The Aftertaste
Sulfites are commonly blamed for red wine headaches but the research proving this is unclear. What is known is that compounds known as biogenic amines (think histamines, tyramine, etc.) which are found in higher levels in some red and full-bodied white wines can cause headaches and migraines in addition to flushing. In addition, fermented foods such as soy and fish contain more of these than wine. However, there is evidence that alcohol can suppress the enzymes that break down these amines and potentially make headaches more of an issue.
Kathryn House McClaskey is the Director of Education for Hayden Beverage Company and Founder of House of Wine Education Laboratory. She can be reached via email at: kat@thehowofwine.com.