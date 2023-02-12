Bitner Vineyards

Grapes are the number one key ingredient in wine.

 Holly Beech

Have you ever looked at a bottle of wine and struggled to find out what was in it other than grapes? If so, you’re not alone and there’s a strong movement toward ingredient labeling on wine labels. In fact, the US Alcohol and Tobacco and Trade Bureau (TTB), the organization that regulates the wine industry, has suggested that new regulations for ingredient labeling in the United States will be released by the end of this year.

This is a great move for many wine drinkers as we’ll know what ingredients our wine was crafted with. But the move is not universally accepted as some wine producers worry that misinformation about common processing techniques can lead to confusion and unnecessary concern. In this article we’ll cover the key ingredients found in the processing of wine as well as what they do.

Kathryn House McClaskey is the Director of Education for Hayden Beverage Company and Founder of House of Wine Education Laboratory. She can be reached via email at: kat@thehowofwine.com.

