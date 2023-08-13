August is Washington wine month which makes this the perfect opportunity to explore the diversity of wines produced from this state. With over eighty different grape varieties grown and many wines crafted in diverse styles, a world of wine is made in just one state. Between the history, unique characteristics, and key styles, we’ll see why these wines are as popular as they are delicious.
As the second largest wine region in the United States, Washington state wine has a storied history. The first grapes were planted at Fort Vancouver in 1825, but it wasn’t an instant wine growing region success story. Before prohibition vineyards were planted in the Yakima Valley thanks to the advent of irrigation in the early 1900s. However, as with wine growing areas throughout the United States, prohibition drastically compromised the industry. It wasn’t until the early 1940’s that a renewed interest in Washington’s wine growing capabilities was spearheaded by Walter Clore, affectionately known as the “Father of Washington Wine.” His investigations of which grape varieties could successfully be grown throughout the state are still utilized to this day. However, by 1970, there were only 10 wineries in the state. It took over 30 years for that number to grow to 100 wineries by 2001. However, an immense amount of growth was set to occur. In 2019, over 1,000 wineries were operating and today there are over 1,070 wineries.
As a Washington State University alum (go Cougs!), I cut my teeth on Washington wine having worked in vineyards and wineries across the state. What makes Washington unique is hard to describe simply because there are several factors that make it a strong place to grow grapes. The unique ancient geology encompasses basalt from volcanic activity, slackwater deposits from floods, and windblown loess. All of these contribute to the nutrient restricted, well-draining soils ideal for wine grape growing. In addition, ample sunlight, warm growing season temperatures, and strong diurnal fluctuations (think warm days and cool nights) keep grapes growing and flavors developing while the low rainfall allows wine grapes to have modest stress which promotes fruit development.
A unique thing about the Washington wine industry is how many small wineries are present in the state and the focus on quality. Over 90 percent of wineries craft less than 5,000 cases and the industry is focused on the premium wine market. Key varieties include Chardonnay and Riesling for whites and Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Syrah for reds. While I have a laundry list of producers that I adore, some of my favorite regions include the Yakima Valley, Walla Walla, Red Mountain, and the Horse Heaven Hills areas. And the best part, all these regions are a few hours’ drive from the Treasure Valley. Can anyone say “wine trip?!”
Washington wines have come unto their own over the past twenty years. With increases in winery and vineyard numbers as well as overall wine quality, our neighboring state is truly crafting some fantastic wines. Now the only hard part is choosing which to drink!
The Aftertaste: While some people think vineyards are comprised of delicate grapevines, the truth is that these plants are weeds. Ever tried to rid yourself of an unwanted grapevine? They don’t put down the fight easily. As such, the nutrients and water delivered to wine grapevines are often carefully monitored so that they don’t become overly vigorous and more interested in producing leaves and shoots than fruit.
Kathryn House McClaskey is the Founder of House of Wine Education Laboratory. She can be reached via email at: kat@thehowofwine.com.