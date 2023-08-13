wine1.jpg

August is Washington wine month which makes this the perfect opportunity to explore the diversity of wines produced from this state. With over eighty different grape varieties grown and many wines crafted in diverse styles, a world of wine is made in just one state. Between the history, unique characteristics, and key styles, we’ll see why these wines are as popular as they are delicious.

As the second largest wine region in the United States, Washington state wine has a storied history. The first grapes were planted at Fort Vancouver in 1825, but it wasn’t an instant wine growing region success story. Before prohibition vineyards were planted in the Yakima Valley thanks to the advent of irrigation in the early 1900s. However, as with wine growing areas throughout the United States, prohibition drastically compromised the industry. It wasn’t until the early 1940’s that a renewed interest in Washington’s wine growing capabilities was spearheaded by Walter Clore, affectionately known as the “Father of Washington Wine.” His investigations of which grape varieties could successfully be grown throughout the state are still utilized to this day. However, by 1970, there were only 10 wineries in the state. It took over 30 years for that number to grow to 100 wineries by 2001. However, an immense amount of growth was set to occur. In 2019, over 1,000 wineries were operating and today there are over 1,070 wineries.

