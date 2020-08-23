Despite high temperatures outside, the judges at the Idaho Wine Competition found a slew of cool, new wines.
Each year the Idaho Wine Commission in partnership with Great Northwest Wine, a wine journalism business, organize the Idaho Wine Competition. On Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, this annual event was hosted at Koenig Vineyards and included six judges from the Northwest and beyond, including myself. In its 11th year of existence, the competition featured 160 wines crafted by over 34 different Idaho brands; a record number of entries not seen since 2016.
This year, the competition proceeded a bit differently to ensure the safety of all involved for which we were all thankful! Individual tables for judges, masks worn by all of the “backroom staff” (those that organize and pour the wines, and keep the glasses washed and polished), masking of judges during breaks and plenty of outdoor time in between judging sets. But, this extra layer of protection didn’t slow down the eight-hour judging.
The competition proceeded as usual with sparkling wines judged first. Next, five to nine wines were served per “flight” (set) with the sets alternating between red and white wines to keep palates fresh. Due to the volume of entries, two panels of three judges each were utilized to swirl, sip and spit each wine. Yes, spitting is necessary at these events to ensure accuracy and judge safety. Although, if you ask any seasoned judge, we all have stories of that one new judge at a competition who didn’t realize this was a key part of the job and left for a well-deserved nap by noon. Needless to say, this competition was filled with experts and no mid-day naps were taken.
After the main flights were scored with outcomes including no-medal, bronze, silver, and gold, the superlatives or “best of the best” wines were judged to highlight the truly outstanding wines. According to Eric Degerman, president and CEO of Great Northwest Wine, 23% of entered wines received gold medals. This is slightly higher than last year’s 17% gold medal percentage but, he believes that this spoke to the high quality of producers which entered the competition.
Such sentiments were echoed by judge Ilene Dudunake, proprietor of A New Vintage Wine Shop in Meridian, Idaho who stated in reference to the wines “I believe that each year gets better.” When asked for a highlight of this year’s competition, she lauded the increasing number of distinct varietal wines made from “non-traditional” varieties. In fact, the Best of Show wine was a native variety from the Iberian Peninsula known as Albariño of which two acres is planted in the state. Other varieties not common in Idaho that were entered in the competition included Arneis, Verdejo, and Barbera.
At the end of the competition, only the best wines were left standing and they did not disappoint. From refreshing white wines to bold, dense reds, Idaho once again proves that it is a diverse and notable wine growing state.
Exceptional Award-Winning Wines
Best of Show/ Best White Wine
Williamson Vineyards, Albariño 2019, Snake River Valley- $18
- Well-crafted dry, refreshing white wine showcasing notes of lemon, lime peel, and a touch of minerality which supports the firm acid structure.
Best Sparkling Wine/Gold Medal
3100 Cellars ‘Whitewater’ Sparkling Wine 2016, Snake River Valley- $36
- Classically-styled sparkling white wine with a fine mousse (small bubbles), deep brioche and yeasty notes, and contrasting racy acidity.
Best Rosé/ Gold Medal
Koenig Vineyards, Dry Rosé, Snake River Valley- $18
- Fruit-driven, medium pink rosé with rich strawberry and raspberry red fruit notes that entice the palate and make this an easy to enjoy wine.
Best Red Wine/ Gold Medal
Telaya Winery, Turas Journey Red Wine 2018, Snake River Valley- $34
- Ageworthy red wine with delightful red and black fruit aromatics, toasty oak, and smoke with integrated acidity and a smooth finish.
Best Sweet Wine / Double Gold Medal
Cinder Wines, 46 Brix Riesling Ice Wine 2019, Snake River Valley- $25
- Rich notes of honey, ripe stone fruit and jasmine and luscious sweetness add flesh to the mouthwatering acid backbone of this classically-styled dessert wine.
Kat’s Personal Picks
Best Syrah/ Gold Medal
Clearwater Canyon Cellars, Umiker Vineyard Estate Syrah 2018, Lewis Clark Valley- $28
- Robust aromatics of vanilla, blue and black fruit and earth highlight this wine’s ample complexity and support the lush midpalate and pleasantly tannic cocoa powder finish.
Best Muscat/ Double Gold Medal
Hat Ranch Winery, Estate Dry Moscato 2019, Snake River Valley- $18
- Dry, white wine with a signature high intensity nose of musk, melon, and honeysuckle showcasing impeccable varietal typicity, balance, and a smooth, soft finish.