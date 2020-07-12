Drinking pink used to be passé. Marginalized for its color as well as perception that all rosés must be sweet, rosés have often been maligned. However, in the past 10 years, the national and global demand for rosé has increased and continues to do so. In fact, in 2019 rosé wines held 10% of the United States wine market.
Today rosés range from dry (those without noticeable sweetness) to off-dry (slight sweetness) and these wines are not only trendy, but easy to enjoy. Perfect for sipping with summer foods such as salads, appetizers, these wines are as delicious as they are fashionable. Below are a few from around the world that are also great values.
2019 Maison Saint Aix ‘Aix Rosé,’ Provence, France $20 — Classic Provençal style with pale pink color, intense floral, strawberry and raspberry notes, dry palate and wonderfully crisp acid. While there are a multitude of rosés from Provence, this one is easy to find and even easier to enjoy!
NV ‘Sea O2’ Seadrift Cellars Willamette Valley, Oregon $20 — Sparkling rosé is FUN! And this wine is just that; effervescent, fruity and bright. This blend of Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris and Pinot Blanc shows notes of fresh red fruit and a hint of brioche/yeast that is common to many high-quality sparkling wines but at a fraction of the price of many.
NV Sutter Home White Zinfandel $6 — Yes, I’m actually recommending this classic White Zinfandel crafted since 1970. This wine is straightforward, fruity, and it has distinct sweetness on the palate. In a recent wine class I taught to over 40 wine professionals, people were astounded at the overall quality; especially for the price. Sweeter rosés are fantastic as a base for wine cocktails or to pair with dessert.
In conclusion, don’t be afraid to "drink pink." Rosé wines are fun, refreshing, and with so many different styles, there truly is a "rosé for everyone." Cheers!