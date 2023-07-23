Idaho Wine competition 2020 rose

Pair dry French rosés, particularly those from Provence, with salmon.

Grilling season is in full swing. While beer may seem like a traditional beverage to enjoy with a range of barbecued foods, wine can pair just as well. Often overlooked as a great option for grilled foods, there are a variety of wines that can enhance the flavor and complexity of these dishes. By understanding the key components of grilled foods, you too can be a barbecue and wine pairing master.

Barbecue foods range from grilled veggies to smoked meats and more, but some key characteristics unite them. First, grilled foods tend to be highly flavored. Cooking any food over an open flame adds a layer of complexity and intensity to these foods. Thus, wines with increased flavor intensities are the best bets for pairing. Think decadent Malbecs for steaks, hearty oaked California Chardonnays with grilled chicken dishes or one of my personal favorites, grilled lamb chops with a peppery Syrah.

