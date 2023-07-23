...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 105.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Grilling season is in full swing. While beer may seem like a traditional beverage to enjoy with a range of barbecued foods, wine can pair just as well. Often overlooked as a great option for grilled foods, there are a variety of wines that can enhance the flavor and complexity of these dishes. By understanding the key components of grilled foods, you too can be a barbecue and wine pairing master.
Barbecue foods range from grilled veggies to smoked meats and more, but some key characteristics unite them. First, grilled foods tend to be highly flavored. Cooking any food over an open flame adds a layer of complexity and intensity to these foods. Thus, wines with increased flavor intensities are the best bets for pairing. Think decadent Malbecs for steaks, hearty oaked California Chardonnays with grilled chicken dishes or one of my personal favorites, grilled lamb chops with a peppery Syrah.
In addition to having intense flavors, many barbecued dishes, particularly meat-based dishes, have a fatty/oily component that increases the persistence of the flavors. While this makes the food more flavorful and long lasting in the mouth, the key is to find a wine with enough acidity to cut through the fat. This will provide a great contrast and added complexity to the pairing. Classic pairings that showcase this are dry French rosés, particularly those from Provence, with salmon. Crisp Pinot Grigios and steely Sauvignon Blancs can also be great pairings with grilled veggies that have been marinated or are roasted with olive oil. The vibrant acidity cuts through the oil and the herbal notes of the Sauvignon Blanc match expertly with the herbal notes found in green bell peppers and asparagus.
Sauces, marinades, and dressings can all provide challenges when pairing wines due to the subtle sweetness (and hidden sugar) they often contain. It’s no surprise that dry (no sugar) wines can taste more acidic and bitter when your palate tastes these sweet sauces. The best way to pair with these dishes is to find wines with generous fruitiness and even a touch of sweetness. Think barbecued pork ribs with a Grenache or a juicy Zinfandel. Grilled fruit salads pair well with off-dry Rieslings. Fruit-led Pinot Noirs that are served slightly chilled can be another good option for lightly dressed chicken and vegetable dishes.
Summer barbecues are a great way to bring friends and family around the table to enjoy nature’s bounty and the warm weather. Wine is a natural pairing for many grilled foods, and can come in a variety of styles. By choosing wines with increased flavor intensity, vibrant acidity, and perhaps even a touch of sweetness, you’ll find more success in your pairings. Cheers!
The Aftertaste: One of my favorite summer desserts is pie made with fresh fruit. While most dry wines won’t pair easily with pie, there are some great off dry and medium sweet options that work well. Moscato d’ Asti with its frothy nature and sweet styling can be a decadent complement to apple and peach pies. Cherry and blackberry pies are well matched with ruby ports. Bubbles more your style? Try an extra dry Prosecco to add a bit of sparkle to your dessert.
Kathryn House McClaskey is the Founder of House of Wine Education Laboratory. She can be reached via email at: kat@thehowofwine.com.