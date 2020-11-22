If there has ever been a year for a non-traditional Thanksgiving feast; 2020 is the year! Whether you’ll be celebrating with your household or Zooming your feast with friends and family, a great glass or two of wine is imperative. Below are a few great selections that are as tasty as they are festive.
Low tannin red wines are those that are the least “bitter” and these pair well with a variety of foods. Gamay and Pinot Noir are some more common varieties that fit this profile.
However, Sangiovese, THE central grape of Tuscany, Italy, is an often-overlooked fruit-driven variety. Its sour cherry and dried herb fruit notes pair well with turkey, stuffing and of course, tart cranberry sauce.
A basic Chianti Classico will hail from the most ‘classic’ wine area of Chianti and be a light red wine with medium plus acidity and notes of red fruit, leather, flowers and crushed herbs. One of my favorites is Badia a Coltibuono Chianti Classico ‘Roberto Stucchi’ which, for under $15, is an easy to enjoy wine and a solid value.
While the main event during Thanksgiving is often a dinner, one of my favorite parts of the holiday are noshing on appetizers and sipping a delicious wine while making the meal. Muscadet Sèvre-et-Maine Sur Lie (pronounced muh-skuh-dei) is the quintessential appetizer wine. Light, refreshing, high in acid, low in alcohol (about 11% abv) it is deliciously attractive with delicate notes of green apple, saline, and bread dough. I love pairing it with my Grandma’s famous clam dip or soft brie wrapped in pastry dough served with green apples. Plus, it’s bottled in an elegant tall, skinny bottle that makes me feel fancy at an average price of less than $20 per bottle. Domaine des Trois Toits produces a classic Muscadet Sèvreet-Maine that can be found at a variety of wine shops (or can be special ordered).
Rosé wines are not only popular, but pair amazingly well with the seasonal dishes surrounding the Thanksgiving meal. From dry to sweet, sparkling to still, dark to light; there are a wide variety of rosé styles with one suited to almost everyone. This year we’re enjoying a great off-dry, sparkling rosé from Treveri Cellars. Another bargain wine priced at less than $20, it’s slightly sweet style and attractive pink color make it a welcome addition to a dessert course or as a Black Friday brunch sparkling wine cocktail.
In this topsy-turvy year, traditions such as Thanksgiving can help center us and provide much needed grounding. Whether you celebrate solo or with your family, a glass of wine can be a welcome addition.
By exploring new grape varieties and regions, these wines can allow us to virtually travel to new regions, without leaving our cozy nests or switching out of our elastic waistband pants.