June is Idaho wine month which means now, more than ever, it’s a great time to enjoy Idaho wines.
While it can be easy to marginalize local products because of accessibility, the quality and success of our local wine industry should be prized. And, as someone whose job it is to literally taste thousands of wines a year from across the world (it’s a tough job but somebody’s got to do it), I’m confident in the quality of many of our local producers.
When I relocated to the Treasure Valley ten years ago, I fielded countless questions as to WHY as a wine professional I’d more to this area. How could Idaho make wine? Does it taste like potatoes? Do people drink wine in Idaho?
The answers are of course yes, we do craft and consume local wines here and they most definitely don’t taste like potatoes. To counter this narrow mindset in my travels and professional endeavors nationally and abroad I often bring bottles of Idaho wine to share.
Countless times I’ve had wine professionals from across the globe be pleasantly shocked at the high quality of the wine produced here. These wines are a welcomed surprise and often change the perception of our state and wine industry.
This summer we’re likely all doing less traveling than we originally anticipated. And, while changing these plans is unsettling, it also provides a fantastic opportunity to visit many of our local wineries to show them our support and explore these wines. From picturesque vineyards in the Sunnyslope area to fun and funky urban winery hangouts in Garden City and Boise, there are a plethora of wineries to visit.
And, with special events happening this month, there is something for everyone to taste and enjoy. For more information about Idaho wines and to plan your next winery visits, you can explore online at: idahowines.org.