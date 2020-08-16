We’ve all been there. You’re headed to a barbecue with friends or even just grilling at home and are looking for a wine that pairs well with barbecue. Well fear not, we have answers! Below are a few wine styles that work well for a variety of favorite barbecue dishes. From sweet to savory, this line-up has something for everyone.
Steaks, Ribs, and Brisket, oh my!
This category of food can be challenging due to the bold flavors, spice and sometimes sweet sauces. For great pairings, search for big, bold, and beautiful red wines.
Zinfandels pair well with sauces that have a hint of sweetness such as traditional barbecue sauces.
Malbecs are often well-paired with hearty steaks and big, bold red meats.
Syrahs are perfect for hearty proteins, especially those seasoned with pepper.
Poultry and Fish
When pairing lighter-styled barbecue dishes such as roast chicken and white fish dishes, matching the flavor intensity of the food with the wine is key. Simple roast chicken has plenty of flavor and body persistence so a wine such as an unoaked Chardonnay from Chablis, France is a superb contrast. If you love your smoker and create a poultry dish with more flavor, go for a more intense, oaked Chardonnay from Napa, California.
White fish is often delicate and as such should pair well with a lighter styled wine such as Pinot Grigio or even a trendy Txakoli from the Basque region of Spain.
Grilled Vegetables
The primary element you’ll need to have for a wine to pair well with vegetables is ample acidity. To heighten the experience, pair vegetables with wines that match their flavors. One classic pairing: grilled asparagus and Sauvignon Blanc.
Love roasted squash? Try a heartier Pinot Gris.
Are peppers your game? Try an off-dry Riesling to quell the heat.
Firing up the grill is a great way to enjoy some great food but it’s even better when paired with a wonderful wine. Salud!