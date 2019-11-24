Thanksgiving is just around the corner which means, the holidays are here! Planning the Thanksgiving meal can be a stressful task, let alone the work involved in finding wines to pair with the vast array of dishes. Fortunately, there are several straightforward picks that can take the stress out of Thanksgiving food and wine pairing.
Chardonnay can be a polarizing variety; it’s the favorite of many wine lovers while avoided by others. In truth, Chardonnay takes many forms from sparkling to still wine, smooth to bright, and non-oaked to oaked. Thanksgiving foods tend to be dense and rich; a perfect pairing for a balanced Chardonnay.
Deftly crafted oaked Chardonnays such as Idaho’s own Cinder Winery’s 2018 Chardonnay ($20) provide the ripe apple fruit intensity and ample weight to match everything from roasted turkey to your favorite (Idaho) potato dishes.
While a more obscure variety, Gamay is another wonderful Thanksgiving wine choice. As a bonus, it’s often priced more affordably than its cousin variety Pinot Noir yet delivers wonderful red fruit notes and bright acidity just the same. Beaujolais is the classic region for Gamay production and it is produced in a variety of styles. From the fresh and fruity Beaujolais Nouveau to the more dense and rich Beaujolais Village, both are wonderful pairings with the requisite Thanksgiving cranberry sauce. The 2018 Vignobles Bulliat Beaujolais Village is a favorite and at $13, it’s a steal.
One of the best parts about the Thanksgiving meal is the large variety of dishes we often prepare. Growing up, barbequed oysters were one of our traditions as was sourdough stuffing and the requisite green bean casserole. These dishes aren’t always the easiest to pair with wine.
However, one wine style can pair with almost anything: Sparkling! Between the refreshing bubbles (called mousse), and the crisp style, sparkling wines are the wine pairing “silver bullet.” While Champagne is always welcome in our house, Marques de Gelida Gran Reserva Cava ($18) is one-quarter of the price of many Vintage Champagnes and similarly aged for a minimum of 3 years prior to release yielding the same deep brioche notes and rich yellow fruit notes.
Thanksgiving is a time for sharing our bounty with others. From wonderful meals and special wines to treasured times with our loved ones, this truly is a special season.
With these foolproof wine picks, you’ll spend less time worrying about pairings and more time enjoying the holiday season.