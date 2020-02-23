It’s February — the unofficial month of love of wine and beyond. This time of the year is perfect for getting out of the winter rut and finding a new wine to love and enjoy. Yet, finding your perfect wine date doesn’t need to be challenging. Below are three easy steps to branch out and help you find a new wine “date.”
1. Start by identifying wines that you already love to drink and consider why you enjoy them.
Many of us stick to what we know without considering why we like the wines we do. Is it the fruit level, wine structure (acid, sweetness, tannins, alcohol, body), overall quality, or value? Chances are, it’s a combination of several of these factors that make certain wines your favorites.
To better analyze your preferences, mindfully try your wine and take a few quick notes about what you enjoy most. For example, someone who loves a ripe California Chardonnay wine with notes of tropical fruit and toasty oak might have several reasons they enjoy it. They may enjoy the sheer high intensity of this wine. Or perhaps it’s the full body and long finish. How about the warm alcohol and ripe fruit notes? Or is it the soft, smooth acidity or toasty oak notes?
While there are practically countless rich, oaked California Chardonnay wines available on the market, by trying a new grape variety or growing region, you broaden your palate and understanding of different wine styles.
2. Ask someone for help. Even Dr. Google.
Once you’ve identified why you like the wine you do, the next step is to figure out how to find more wines with those characteristics. Wine education websites such as Wine Folly (winefolly.com) make learning about wine easy.
In addition, most wineries have websites with information about their wines and other similar products.
Next, armed with that knowledge, it’s helpful to chat with someone who knows about different wines such as staff and owners at wine shops and grocery stores with strong wine departments. The rule of thumb is the more specialized the shop, the more likely you’ll find someone who has tasted most or all of the wines available. A great staff member is invaluable and can help you take your description of your favorite wine and transform it into a new selection with similar characteristics.
3. Buy, try and taste, taste, taste.
Nothing beats actually tasting several different wines to compare and contrast them. This increases your opportunity to find a wine that you’ll love to date as well as improve your general knowledge about wine. However, while this task requires ample homework, unlike “real” school, there are no tests other than that of pleasing your palate!
In short, the best way to fall in love with wine is to keep trying different wines that you expect to like based on their characteristics.
Just like with dating, sometimes you strike out — but other times, you find the match of your dreams.