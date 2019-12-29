The new year is quickly approaching and with it we’re planning ways to celebrate! Champagne is often thought of as a key element to celebrations with New Year’s Eve as the pinnacle event. Yet, what makes Champagne so celebratory? Well, it has a lot to do with the “traditional method” in which it’s created.
True Champagne can only be produced in the Champagne region of France. The traditional method used to craft these wines includes a primary fermentation in which yeast consume sugar and produce alcohol and carbon dioxide gas. Since this occurs in a tank, the gas is released so no major effervescence occurs; it’s simply a still (sans bubbles), dry (no sugar) wine. Yet, this is when the fun begins.
Winemakers blend several still wines to create a “master blend,” bottle and close it with a temporary cap. They add a bit of sugar and yeast and a second fermentation occurs in the closed bottle which results in the yeast again producing alcohol and the carbon dioxide gas. The difference is this occurs in a closed bottle so that gas is kept in solution and voila, the magnificent tiny bubbles are created!
The now spent yeast cells, termed “lees,” remain in the bottle in contact with the wine for an extended period lasting from 18 months to several years. The longer the wine is “on the lees” the more of the distinctive brioche, toast, and nutty aroma and flavor notes in the wine.
When the wine is ready to be released, the lees are removed yielding a clear and beautifully sparkling wine, and the final sugar level adjusted to the desired amount. This unique process and specific region are what makes Champagne so special and expensive. Most Champagnes start at about $40 and the pricing extends into the hundreds, or thousands, of dollars.
Two of my favorite mid-market level Champagnes are from quite distinct producers. Drappier NV Carte d’Or Brut Champagne is a great mix of fresh fruit and nutty notes for an entry price of around $45 and is a staple in most wine sections.
A more specialty product, Domaine Jean Vesselle’s NV Brut Reserve is a fabulous mix of strawberry and citrus fruits with hints of classic ‘brioche’ notes and typically priced under $50 in a variety of wine shops.
There are other easily accessible and wonderfully-crafted sparkling wines made in the traditional method in regions other than Champagne such as Cava from Spain, Cremants from France, and many California sparkling wines. These wines are typically offered at a fraction of the price and spend less time on the lees, although luxury examples are often on par with Champagne style and pricing.
One of my favorite ‘budget picks’ is Jaume Serra Cristalino Brut. Typically under $10 and easily found at a variety of locales from supermarkets to wine shops, it’s light and fresh with ample green apple and citrus notes.
Looking for a local option crafted in the traditional method? 3100 Cellars owners Hailey and Marshall Minder handcraft a variety of sparkling wines from the beautiful pink “Runoff Rosé” to the toasty “Eddy Out” which spends 33 months on the lees. Line priced at $36 for all wines, they are available at local wine shops across the Treasure Valley.
Tradition is a key part of holiday enjoyment for many of us. With a traditional method sparkling wine, regardless of if it’s from Champagne, your wine can embody this characteristic as well!