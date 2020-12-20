It’s that time of year. You know the time; when you’re working through your holiday gift list and trying to find something for everyone that fits their style and your budget. For those who love wine it can be a wonderful gift. Wine can act as an insight into a distant land, a form of history and art and even more importantly, an opportunity to share an experience with a friend or family member.
1. Consider local wines and winery experiences.
Idaho wine is a major competitor in our area and the quality of these wines is at an all-time high. It’s been a tough year all around for business owners and the majority of Idaho wineries are small, family-owned operations. Now, more than ever they deserve our support and gifting a wine from their collection can not only show your support, but also introduce the receiver to a new winery or wine they haven’t yet experienced. Many of these wineries ship wine to various states so you can even wow your out-of-area recipients with a high-quality experience from Idaho without leaving your home! You can find a complete list of Idaho wineries and their contact information at the Idaho Wine Commission’s website: idahowines.org.
2. Become a detective.
Have you shared a special bottle with a friend, visited a unique area together or just simply know what types of wine they enjoy? If so, use those clues to find a very special bottle. I’ve had wines gifted to me from my birth year (increasingly rare as the years go on), from a special country or region I’ve visited, or even a great place I long to go. A little sleuthing can go a long way in this department!
3. Scan the aisles and ask for help.
The best local shops have seasoned wine professionals that can help regardless of your budget. Whether it’s a wine region or specific wine style that your friend enjoys, the wine gurus can help you find the perfect gift. But, if I’m being completely honest, it’s also worth the time to simply scan for a label that reminds you of your giftee. Whether humorous or classy, labels can make the gift even that more enticing.
4. Be adventurous.
Having worked in the wine industry for over 20 years, I have several friends who’ve told me they are afraid to gift me wine. They’re worried I’ll judge them poorly if the wine isn’t my style or they make a “bad choice.” Yet, this couldn’t be further than the truth! I LOVE receiving wine from friends. Especially wines that THEY enjoy and want to share with me. It gives us something to connect over even when we’re apart and a chance to chat about a shared experience. Plus, it allows me the opportunity to get to know what they like a bit better so that I can return the favor in the future.
5. Wrap it up!
The best part about gifting wine is that it’s easy to wrap! A simple bow or a decorative bag work well. If the label is particularly enticing, organza bags can allow you to show off the wine with style.
At the end of the day, gifting the perfect wine isn’t challenging. At its essence, being a great gift giver simply requires us to think deeply about the recipient and find a way to connect. And connection is something we all need a little more of this year. Cheers!
Artem Kniaz on Unsplash.com