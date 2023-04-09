Spring is here, or so the calendar says, and with it comes a plethora of spring release wines. When crafting wines for the spring, winemakers look for bright, freshly fruited wines such as aromatic whites and rosés. These early to market wines see minimal aging and as such are typically pleasingly simple with loads of vibrant fruit notes and a light style. Of the crop of spring releases, I’m most excited by the rosés that are released in every shade of pink. By understanding the way rosé is crafted as well as when new wines head to market, you, too, will want to “drink pink” this spring.
Rosé wines can be made in a multitude of ways. Most pale colored rosés are made by directly pressing red grapes after harvest and then fermenting the wines at cool temperatures (58-65F) to keep the vibrant fruit aromatics intact. In contrast, darker rosés are usually the result of red grapes being de-stemmed to avoid harsh tannins and green flavors and then the grapes are crushed to encourage the color in the skins to be transferred to the juice. They, too, are fermented cool to keep the fresh fruit notes intact. Yet, these are not the only ways that rosés can be crafted. Some producers choose to add red wine to their white wines to make a rosé. This is the case with one of my favorite popular sparkling wines, rosé Prosecco from Northeastern Italy where the bubbly, pale Prosecco is made a delightful pink hue by the addition of up to 15% Pinot Nero (also known as Pinot Noir).
Rosés are often prized for their delicate aromas ranging from citrus, melon and flowers to more robust notes of cherries and raspberries. These aromas and flavors come from the various grape varieties used for the rosé. Cabernet Franc rosés for example are known to have floral and light red fruit notes, while heartier rosés made from Grenache express strawberry and juicy melon notes. Typically unoaked, some producers are starting to utilize older oak to build mid-palate texture and make the wines weightier in the palate. Others are experimenting with newer oak barrels to add complex oak notes to the wine such as vanilla and clove. All of these different winemaking decisions can impact the style and quality of the resulting rosé.
A word of warning, most imported rosés typically “land” in our area in May so you’ll need to wait just a bit longer to enjoy the popular, dry Provence rosés and those from the south of France. That being said, Northwest producers are in the midst of their spring releases and many notable rosé options are trickling into wine shops across the valley. Amavi winery in Walla Walla, Washington released their Cabernet Franc rosé, and winemaker Jean-François Pellet believes it to be a great year for this wine style. Pellet noted, “the long growing season with an amazing month of October turned out to be absolutely idyllic for producing wines that are well balanced with a great fruit expression.” Closer to home, many wineries throughout the state have April spring release dates on the calendar making this a great month to search for new rosés.
Rosé wines vary in color from pale salmon to ruby, and their aroma and flavor expressions can vary as much as their color. But with so many styles, there are options for almost every palate. From dry to medium sweet, bright to soft, light to medium bodied, the options are practically endless. Plus, with the great supply being released this spring, there has never been a better time to drink pink!
The Aftertaste: While most rosés are not meant to age, some higher quality wines can be beautiful when held for 1-2 years. The texture of the wine changes with age as the fruit notes going from light-bodied, primarily fruit-led wines to those with savory undertones. Some of my favorite rosés are those that are from the previous year when they lose a bit of their fresh fruit notes and develop interesting dried fruit characteristics with a denser mid-palate. Try one today and prepare to be impressed!
Kathryn House McClaskey is the Founder of House of Wine Education Laboratory. She can be reached via email at: kat@thehowofwine.com.