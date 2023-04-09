Idaho Wine competition 2020 rose

Drink pink this spring.

 Kathryn House McClaskey

Spring is here, or so the calendar says, and with it comes a plethora of spring release wines. When crafting wines for the spring, winemakers look for bright, freshly fruited wines such as aromatic whites and rosés. These early to market wines see minimal aging and as such are typically pleasingly simple with loads of vibrant fruit notes and a light style. Of the crop of spring releases, I’m most excited by the rosés that are released in every shade of pink. By understanding the way rosé is crafted as well as when new wines head to market, you, too, will want to “drink pink” this spring.

Rosé wines can be made in a multitude of ways. Most pale colored rosés are made by directly pressing red grapes after harvest and then fermenting the wines at cool temperatures (58-65F) to keep the vibrant fruit aromatics intact. In contrast, darker rosés are usually the result of red grapes being de-stemmed to avoid harsh tannins and green flavors and then the grapes are crushed to encourage the color in the skins to be transferred to the juice. They, too, are fermented cool to keep the fresh fruit notes intact. Yet, these are not the only ways that rosés can be crafted. Some producers choose to add red wine to their white wines to make a rosé. This is the case with one of my favorite popular sparkling wines, rosé Prosecco from Northeastern Italy where the bubbly, pale Prosecco is made a delightful pink hue by the addition of up to 15% Pinot Nero (also known as Pinot Noir).

