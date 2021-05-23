Pick it up and put it down. Pick it up and put it down.
All summer long, that’s what it feels like to read. You grab a book, read for a minute, and you’re off on some sort of task or adventure. And when you get back to it ... where were you, anyway? This summer, consider reading something light and easy to pick up and put down. Something like ...
”Numbers Don’t Lie” by Vaclav Smil (Penguin). Just because it’s summer doesn’t mean you don’t want to stay abreast of current events. This book will help you do that with deep-enough explanations of things that tend to pop up in the news. Find out why things “never change” between Russia and the U.S. Learn just how safe flying is these days, and see “what should really be avoided.” Read about history (who built the Great Pyramids, anyhow?), biology (how old should you expect to be before you die?), and science (why do you need fossil fuels with wind energy?). Oh, and that rumor about cows and methane? As it turns out, bovine intestinal gas is just the half of it ...
Speaking of such indelicate things, ”Brainstorms and Mindfarts” by Tom Connor and Jim Downey (Running Press) is fun and lighthearted, but educational without seeming to be. Here, you’ll read about American creativity and innovation, things you use in your home or office every day, and things you’ll be glad you don’t. Imagine being “stacked” on an airplane, or having software that deletes an email after a set time. Think of your daily commute if you had a flying suit. On the other hand, imagine life without insulin, the telephone, or a pencil eraser right where a pencil eraser ought to be.
If you’re having problems finding time to read this summer, your kids may be experiencing the same thing. These books will help them to pick-up-and-put-down.
One thing leads to another in ”Factopia! Follow the Trail of 400 Facts” by Kate Hale, illustrated by Andy Smith (Britannica Books). Here, kids can dip into any page and read a fun fact. That fun fact will lead them to the next fact, and the next, and so on. What’s nice is that the facts touch upon just about every subject a kid can think of. Even the generous illustrations are fun. “Factopia!” is great for the beach or for bedtime reading for kids ages 7–13, and for adults who are curious.
Another book you’ll want to steal back: ”More Surprising Stories Behind Everyday Stuff,” from National Geographic Kids. Here, your child will learn where braces came from, and who wrote their favorite fairy tales. Who created facial tissue? What kinds of dolls do kids around the world play with? It’s a trip around the world and through history inside an absorbing book for grownups, and kids ages 9–15.
If these books don’t fill the bill, then ask your favorite librarian or bookseller for help. They’ll know exactly what you should pick up and not put down this summer!