Call Mom or Dad ... stat.
That’s what you did when you first struck out on your own, and that’s what your newly-launched young adult will do. And that’s OK, that’s what parents are for — they help and they worry — but with ”Home Ec for Everyone” and “Shop Class for Everyone,” both by Sharon & David Bowers, illustrated by Sophia Nicolay, you won’t have to so much.
For the last sixteen-plus years, you’ve been preparing for this. Your nest will empty a little bit but you’re still needed. The child who met a washing machine once will want your advice. The one who thinks a missing button is an excuse to shop will call home with questions. The kid who needs you to hang a frame ... that’s the young adult these books were created for, and the one who’ll be grateful for them the most.
“Home Ec for Everyone” focuses a lot on what is perhaps the most important survival skill: cooking. After all, your new adult can’t live on burgers forever so this book includes the basics: chopping an onion without crying, making mashed potatoes, using a grill, and mixing an easy salad. Mastering these simple things will offer confidence and lead to more: preparing a bread dough, knowing what different knives are for and canning. There’s even a section on cleaning the kitchen when they’re done.
This book also includes care and repair for clothing, easy stain removal, folding sheets, and other light domestic duties. Some homey crafts are featured inside this book, as well as in “Shop Class for Everyone.”
Take metalworking and woodworking. “Shop Class for Everyone” offers a guide to the various tools your crafter will need for all kinds of simple projects, and step-by-step plans to make assurance-builders like spoon rings and basic frames, as well as bigger projects and handy gifts. Readers will also learn practical skills, like tackling the easy repairs they can do around the house, garage, outside, and to keep things working. There’s an entire section on plumbing, another one on electrical projects, and one for keeping a vehicle running.
There’s a lot to love about “Shop Class for Everyone” and “Home Ec for Everyone,” beginning with the assumption that readers aren’t completely inept. Authors Sharon & David Bowers don’t talk down to anyone in this book and there are no half-answers; readers are addressed as if they’re already at least somewhat experienced (or can fake it well). More-difficult projects are not sectioned-off, either: once the step-by-step instructions are heeded, nothing seems to be too daunting. That’s a feature that may serve to increase confidence; Sophia Nicolay’s illustrations, when they’re needed, help even more.
Best of all, these books aren’t just for young adults. Keep “Shop Class for Everyone” and “Home Ec for Everyone” around for quick fixes, fast answers, conversions or recipes. They’re great if you’re suddenly single, or are looking for a good Parents-and-Kids project. Give them as a grad gift, wedding present, or to a child who’ll learn fast to call Mom or Dad ... wise.