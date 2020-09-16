They say there's a silver lining in every cloud — and Barbara Johnson hopes to prove that's true.
"I'm a cancer survivor," she said. But while she was in Boise getting the necessary seven-and-a-half weeks of radiation treatments, which are daily but don't take long, "I heard about someone who lived in Mountain Home and had to drive back and forth every day for their treatments. I said to my husband: this is wrong."
Barbara was — and still is — hoping to spearhead an effort to give people in cancer treatment a sort of Ronald McDonald House for adults. She initially set out, more than a dozen years ago, pitching what she thought would be a simple solution. She approached area hotels figuring that if they donated one room once a year that it could be a win-win situation — cancer patients would have a place to stay and local hoteliers wouldn't be out much in the bargain. She thought it just might work. But, alas, it did not, she said. Hotels just weren't interested.
Next she met with a local representative of the American Cancer Society. The ACS has a number of Hope Lodge properties in the U.S. that offer free lodging to cancer patients undergoing treatment. Barbara said she and the representative even looked at a property for sale that might fill the bill. But ultimately, the ACS turned down the idea. According to Barbara, they didn't think the numbers were right; they thought there wouldn't be enough need in the Treasure Valley to warrant an Idaho Hope Lodge.
That just wasn't OK with Barbara. "We don't even know how many people in rural Idaho have cancer and need treatments, but there's a much higher percentage of cancer deaths in the rural areas," she said. "Maybe because they don't have a place to go to stay while they would be having treatments and they can't afford to go back and forth."
Now, after committing years to making her dream come true, to create a place of solace and camaraderie, of safety and shelter for adults coping with cancer and radiation and chemo treatments, Barbara said she sees that silver lining.
Through her nonprofit — Chasing Away the Clouds — there have been a number of fundraising efforts, including a 2016 concert at the Riverside Hotel in Boise by a Beatles tribute band, "Rooftop Revolution."
Today, Barbara feels closer to her goal than ever. Last week the nonprofit was able to get a green light from the Nampa Planning and Zoning Commission on a nine-bedroom, 10-bath house. "We're now in escrow," she said. "We have $43,000 in the bank … but we're a couple hundred thousand dollars shy. We're hoping people in the community will step up. We're believers in God and we believe in God's work."
Marty Johnson, another cancer survivor, is a board member for Chase Away the Clouds. "I just want people to have a place where they can come and get respite and not worry about where they're going to stay," she said. Marty, who lives in Nampa, recently received a new cancer diagnosis, and is currently going back and forth to the University of Utah Huntsman Cancer Institute. While she undergoes treatment, she is grateful there is a place for her to stay.
She hopes Chase Away the Clouds can provide something similar.
"To be able to talk to other people going through the same thing as you are, to have a home that's nurturing for people when they're going through such a dark time in their life … we're not shooting for something big and glamorous. We're asking for a clean home with basic necessities where they can stay for $50 a night — or for free if they can't afford it."