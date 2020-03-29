All of us — Catholics, Jews, Buddhists, Baptists, Muslims, Presbyterians, Unitarians and others — whoever we are and whatever we believe, our divine Creator knows us and hears our earnest pleas. As communities of faith, all He asks is that we try to help answer the prayers of all, withholding judgment as to religion or creed.
We’re all blessed by freedom of religion — the right to think, act upon and express what we deeply believe according to the dictates of our moral conscience.
Protecting this right is the responsibility of all who value the opportunity to worship freely, because losing this freedom for one jeopardizes freedom for all. The Williamsburg Charter, drafted in 1988 to reaffirm First Amendment rights, noted that all who are free to live according to their religious beliefs are obligated to protect that freedom for others, especially the most vulnerable. This “enable[s] diversity to be a source of national strength.”
I value religious freedom partly because I appreciate the good that is done in Caldwell and around the world by people of faith. Members of my stake enjoy partnering with other faiths to help the poor and needy. Shouldn’t the voices of all those who do good be heard?
Religion is a powerful community builder and an excellent remedy to the individualism of the consumer age. It is the largest sponsor of charities worldwide, including education, hospitals, and care for the poor.
In April 1820 a 14-year-old boy read in the Epistle of James, chapter 1 verse 5: “If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not, and it shall be given him.”
Acting on this advice, he prayed about which of all the churches of the day to join, leading to a remarkable vision of God the Father and Jesus Christ, and to a new understanding about the nature of the Godhead. Ten years later, that same young man, Joseph Smith, organized The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, of which I am a member.
Members of my Church commemorate the 200th anniversary of these events at General Conference April 4-5; the conference as it is generally held has been cancelled, but will be viewed worldwide. The talks will be shared electronically and the music will be prerecorded songs by the choir.
The president of the church, Russell M. Nelson, says, “God loves all of His children and has a vision for each of us. Just as He listened to Joseph’s prayer in 1820, He listens to you and yearns to speak with you through the Spirit.”
Religious freedom is a basic principle of our church and a fundamental human right. Joseph Smith declared, “I am just as ready to die in defending the rights of a Presbyterian, a Baptist, or a good man of any other denomination; for the same principle which would trample upon the rights of the Latter-day Saints would trample upon the rights of the Roman Catholics, or of any other denomination who may be unpopular or too weak to defend themselves.”
This tenet is just as vital today as it was in Joseph Smith’s time. In an address at Brigham Young University, Cardinal Francis George spoke of the partnership of believers in defending religious liberty. He said, “Catholics and Mormons stand with one another and with other defenders of conscience, and we can and should stand as one in the defense of religious liberty. … At stake is whether or not the religious voice will maintain its right to be heard in the public square.”
As Latter-day Saints around the world contemplate the significance of the vision received by a boy 200 years ago, we invite our neighbors to join us in pondering the glorious restoration of the Gospel of Christ and the great blessing of worshipping our Almighty Creator in our own way and according to our own understanding.
May we all join hands (metaphorically) to preserve the right to worship according to the dictates of one’s own conscience.