“A lazy man does not even roast his prey, but the precious possession of a man is diligence.”
— Proverbs 12:27
The truth of Proverbs 12:27 is simple: Laziness brings remarkable trouble and diligence is a precious possession — because it brings great gain.
It is hard to imagine a person who would go to the trouble of catching a rabbit and then be too lazy to build a fire, clean the rabbit, and roast the rabbit. Imagine being so lazy as to just cut the rabbit open, sit on the ground, and start eating it raw.
Laziness is the inability or unwillingness to make myself do what I should do. It can range from not taking out the garbage to not filing my taxes. As a child I was too lazy to brush my teeth. My parents did not insist on it and my dental health suffered. Therefore, I suffered and my finances suffered. In fact, the harm done by my dental laziness eventually drove me to be a person of fantastic dental hygiene.
Diligence, in stark contrast to laziness, is the practice of doing what is necessary — of attending to the important details of the many areas of our lives. It is the self-mastery to brush and floss and water pic my teeth even when I get home at 3 a.m., utterly exhausted.
According to God diligence is a precious possession. It is immeasurably better to be a person of diligence than to win the lottery. Immeasurably. In the majority of cases winning the lottery is ultimately tragic for finances, families, and relationships. But diligence leads to terrific gain in any area where it is applied. Diligence is so precious because it has the ability to improve and enhance all the areas of our lives.
So, the first issue is being a person of diligence, which is tricky enough. But the even trickier issue is being diligent about the right things. Countless people in our world are diligent about the wrong things, or perhaps diligent about many good things at the expense of the critical things.
Here is a “back of the napkin/zero research/off the top of my (bald) head” suggestion about some areas of diligence in increasing order of criticality: My pencil drawer, my lawn, my car, my house, my career, my finances, my education, my emotional and intellectual and physical fitness, my friends, my family, and, most importantly, my spiritual life.
I know a census-load of people who are diligent about everything except their spiritual life. They literally give stunning care and thorough attention to every other area of their lives — meticulous about everything except their relationship to God and their eternal destiny. Everything is in great shape except the little matters of having a Heavenly Father and what happens to me after I die. This approach to one’s existence is akin to arranging deck chairs on the Titanic or polishing the silver while my toddler plays in the street. In a word, insane. In another word, tragic.
The benefits of diligence in my relationship to the God of the universe are immeasurable. Forgiveness of sin. Joy. Hope. Help. Courage. Grace. Truth. And much more. Straight, white teeth and healthy gums are quite tangible. An intimate relationship with an invisible Father Who is irrationally committed to me is less so. No one leaves this world with their teeth. Some leave with their Father.