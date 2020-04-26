Historical Note: In the 1800’s when life among the Cheyenne people was threatened and changing, a society of warriors called Dog Soldiers was formed. Their primary task was the well being of their people, but in times of conflict they were fierce warriors. Before every battle, a few warriors were chosen to wear a red rope tied around them. Attached to this rope was a picket pin that they used to stake themselves to the ground in the midst of battle. No matter what was happening around them, they remained in place until their death or the battle’s end. Their steadfast courage inspired and protected others.
Long ago, I confided to my brother, Scott, newly home from Marine Corps boot camp, that I got frightened and nervous every time my school principal came to evaluate my classroom. As I began to explain, he interrupted me and said, in his best Marine Corps voice, “There is no such thing as fear. What you are experiencing is your body preparing for ‘fight or flight.’ You just need to decide which action to take.”
At first I didn’t believe him. It just seemed too simple. But the next time the principal walked in unannounced, I thought, “Fight or flight?” An image of me jumping up and running out of the room at the sight of him made me smile. “ All right,” I remember thinking, “Let’s use this adrenaline for something good!” My “fight” response propelled me to step into the challenge of the moment and be the good teacher I was.
I was thinking about our “fight or flight” response to fear when the governor announced that we are to “stay home.” With nowhere to run, and no clear direction of what I might do to meet this crisis, I must confess I felt like fighting. Fighting what or whom, I didn’t know, but in the moment, it didn’t seem to matter.
Fight or flight is the ingrained, possibly genetic, response of every human being to fear. It’s why people are buying guns and talking about protecting their families from friends and neighbors. We don’t know what to do, we can’t run away, and so our instinct is to fight.
But that can’t be what Christ has in mind. That can’t be the right way through this challenging time. So where is wisdom? What is courage? How do we engage productively? Somehow we have to stand firm, but where and how and on what foundation?
The answer is, of course, the Cross. We need to anchor ourselves in the center of the cross, somewhere in that circle that marks, for Celtic Christians, the intersection of heaven and earth, where every human can stand, filled with the Spirit. Like the Dog Soldiers of the Cheyenne people, we need to drive our picket pin deep into the wood of the cross and tether ourselves to this place. It is only in this place that we will be the new creation that God intends for us to be. It is only from here that we can choose a new way forward when we are beset with the difficult challenges that are upon us and await us. We are God’s new creation, born of water and the Spirit. This is our time. This is our place.