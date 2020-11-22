The year 2020 has been a time of turmoil and division, with a growing need for increased love and unity among people. Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has shared a special video message with the world to address these needs.
This inspired message, broadcast on November 20, focuses on finding hope and healing through Jesus Christ during this time of significant global challenges related to the pandemic and economic and social instability. Ren Hansen, president of the Nampa East Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says that people of every faith, or no faith, find strength in this timely message.
“President Nelson spent his professional career as a pioneering heart surgeon before becoming a global faith leader. He is uniquely qualified to help heal wounded and hurting hearts through faith in the power of Jesus Christ,” says President Hansen.
This 11-minute message can be found in a link at: newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org.