“For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory that is to be revealed to us.” The Apostle Paul in Romans 8:18
At one time, on my way to a camping trip, I came up to the scene of an auto/motorcycle accident. Many others were already at the scene and the authorities had been called. The man on the motorcycle had been killed instantly and his body was under a blanket in the ditch. His four friends stood next to their parked bikes in utter shock. The people in the car were unharmed physically but they were hammered emotionally. In a moment one man had gone from gentle turning and gliding along a mountain road to dead. In that same moment four other people had gone from enjoyable conversation and beautiful scenery to traumatic shock. Everyone who came upon the scene was sad and sober. There was not an ounce of joy for miles around.
The suffering in our world is immeasurable. Truly beyond quantifying and beyond imagining. Even to think of it is depressing. By this time in human history, about one hundred and ten billion people have lived and all have suffered — some barely, some mildly, some moderately, and some unimaginably. Rape. Murder. Beating. Theft. Slander. Torture. Kidnapping. Injury. Freezing. Disease. Terrorism. Mental illness. Deception. Cheating. Lying. Abusing. Selling. Starving. Drowning. Beheading. Shooting. Stabbing. Ridicule. Suffocating. Falling. Crushed. Poisoned. Avalanche. Tsunami. Earthquake. Flood. Burning. Crucifixion. Infection. Virus. Cancer. Arthritis. Kidney failure. Congestive heart failure. Disease of every description. End-stage renal failure. Death of a loved one.
I banged out these sources of suffering as fast as I can type. If I thought about for a while, I could fill a page with single-word ways to suffer.
My personal suffering has been mild on the human pain scale. I am grateful and clearly this reality is a gift to me rather than anything I have deserved. In my nearly 70 years I have suffered some. Epilepsy. Arthritis. A-fib heart rhythm. Raynaud’s disease. Injury. Illness. Surgery. Concussion. Depression and anxiety. Extreme fatigue. Slander. But I have never had cancer or been raped or been beaten or had a child die. I have never been starving or kidnapped or robbed or tied up or thrown off a train. I have never lost a limb or been paralyzed or bitten by a snake or locked in a little cave for years on end.
Still we have all suffered in this fallen world and we have all wondered why. We have all chafed under the pain and misery. We have all longed for relief, really for ultimate deliverance and freedom from the effects of this difficult existence.
The Apostle Paul, in Romans 8:18, assures those who trust Christ that we will experience a glory and freedom and joy that is incomparably above to all suffering and any suffering.
In eternity God will give to us levels of joy and hope that cannot be described. The euphoria and well-being will make the lifetimes of suffering, even if they were bitter and prolonged, seem trivial. We take this by faith, of course, because right now we do not see it. Right now, we do not know it and experience it. But we believe that the next world will be so great that this world will seem trivial.
A scholar named Norm Geisler said, “This is not the best world but it is the best way to the best world.” Clearly this world is not the best possible world. Far from it. But it is the best possible world for preparing people who will trust God deeply and love God well in the next world. Who will praise God wholeheartedly and embrace the best world with towering gratitude. Who will find the joy of the next world immeasurably heightened because they have known the unimaginable suffering of this world.
C. S. Lewis is purported to have said, “When we get to heaven the first thing we will say is, ‘Of course, Lord!’” He assures us that this brokenness and pain will all make complete sense. We will see that there was no other way to properly prepare people for the perfect world. Having suffered, we will love God more deeply and thank Him more profoundly.
My mother and I used to do a magic trick to amaze my children. (Of course, it was not magic but simply an illusion.) Mom and I would sit across the kitchen table from each other. She would take a deck of cards and say to my children, “I can tell what color each of these cards are just by feeling the front of them.” They did not believe her so she would face the deck of cards away from herself and feel the face of the first card. She could not see the card but I was looking right at it. If the card was red, I would tap on her foot once. If the card was black, I would tap on her foot twice. We worked our way through the entire deck to the astonishment of my children.
Years later, when they were older, we revealed our trick to them. “Of course!” they said. Once the trick was revealed all the mystery was gone and the painful wondering was all cleared up. It was too clear and even embarrassing that they did not figure it out.
To be sure, life and suffering in this fallen world is far more complex than a card trick. But just the same, when the Lord shows us the purpose and workings of this world in full clarity, we, too, will say, “Of course, Lord!”
Part of the key to keeping joy in a world of suffering is a settled hope that my own shout of “Of course, Lord!” is not that far ahead.