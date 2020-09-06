Some years back, I heard of a story of a man who lived in a town that was warned about floods that would destroy it within hours. The residents were advised to evacuate but he refused. He was a Christian and believed God would protect him from the floods.
The flood waters started covering the town while the local authorities were making rounds to make sure all people had escaped to higher ground. The local sheriff found that man. However, he stubbornly refused to listen to the sheriff’s warning.
The man climbed to the top of the roof of his house as the water level kept rising. A helicopter that flew around searching for people who might have been stranded in trees or on roof tops found him and dropped a rope for him to hold on to but he refused, shouting, “The one above will take care of me.”
Soon his house was swept away and so was he. As he struggled to survive he asked God, “How come you didn’t protect me from the floods?” Then he heard God’s voice. “I repeatedly sent people to help you but you refused to listen. Now it’s too late.”
This story came to mind recently when I visited a car repair garage in Garden City, Idaho. Several employees didn’t have masks on and when I asked why, one of them started telling me about God’s protection. I have no argument about God’s protection. But we don’t put ourselves in danger so that God can protect us.
Medical experts have, since the beginning of the year, repeatedly warned us about how deadly COVID-19 is. We have watched news reports or heard or know someone who has suffered or died from the virus. It has claimed the lives of several family members within days. It has killed health care workers who have been taking care of its victims.
Yes, faith has its place in our lives. It is important to have it. But it goes together with common sense, another important element in our lives. Seat belts save lives. So do masks, social distancing, hand washing and sanitizing. We close or lock our houses at night to protect ourselves from the elements, insects or intruders without even thinking about God’s protection. We do it because it is common sense to do so.
We are not weak when we take measures to protect ourselves and others. If we care about our well being and that of other people, we do whatever is possible to protect it. We have people who have lost jobs, businesses that have closed their doors forever due to COVID-19. We have heard of people or our neighbors who have suffered or even died from the virus.
To wear a mask, practice the social distancing and avoid crowded places as experts have told us to is a testimony of how we empathize with those who have lost jobs or their businesses or witnessed their loved ones suffer or die. Faith and common sense work together. I have declined purchasing anything from businesses that are not requiring their employees to wear masks. That’s my common sense in action.