Corn mazes and long strings of cobwebs floating in the autumn air remind me that 2020 feels like a maze with paths marked “Pandemic,” “Politics,” “Isolation,” “Overload Anxiety” and “Economic Uncertainty.” Getting stuck in the dead ends often leaves us yearning for an escort to the exit.
Many religions, philosophies and faith traditions embrace the concept of such escorts, or spiritual guides. Abraham Lincoln spoke of influence from “the better angels of our nature.”
Jiminy Cricket sang, “Always let your conscience be your guide.” George Bailey had Clarence, his guardian angel. Yoga masters and spiritualists tout listening to spirit guides.
When I discussed this with the “Interfaith Circle: Virtual Book Club,” an interdenominational Zoom group led by College of Idaho graduate student Aurora Coissart, members shared their thoughts:
“Many Christian denominations say, ‘God within us.’ It means the Holy Spirit, or part of God, lives within you.” — Candace
“In Islam, we say there’s a good angel on one shoulder and a bad one (jinn) on the other, influencing us. By choosing the good and rejecting the jinn, you prove you’re more worthy to go to heaven.” — Nour
“The concept of the Holy Spirit is deeply rooted in the Catholic faith. The ‘Holy Spirit Catholic Community’ is my home congregation in Pocatello.” — Molly
“The idea of ‘self’ doesn’t exist in Hinduism because nothing is permanent. Souls constantly change, so the idea of a spirit talking to a person isn’t familiar.” — Schweta
“I was raised a Lutheran. The Bible says to inscribe the Ten Commandments on your heart and follow them.” — Keeley (now agnostic)
I believe that the Holy Ghost, or Holy Spirit, is my guide, as taught in my religion, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Each person experiences this Spirit uniquely: it has been described variously as a strong, or warm, or peaceful feeling of the heart; as positive thoughts or creative ideas; and as a still small voice in the mind. Like my mother’s soothing words, the whisperings of the Spirit calm my fears, hush my worries, and comfort me when I grieve.
While cobwebs are creepy, they’re also stronger than steel because they first soften when pulled, then stiffen when the force of pulling increases. Cobwebs helped me explain the abstract concept of the Holy Ghost to my five children, using George MacDonald’s “The Princess and the Goblin.” In this story, a grandmother tied the end of a ball of magic cobweb to a ring, slid it onto her granddaughter Irene’s finger, and told her if she followed the thread, no matter where she went, it would guide her to safety.
Irene found herself in a labyrinth of tunnels in a dangerous underground mine. She followed the cobweb, trusting her grandmother (a symbol for God) enough to hang onto the thread while others tried to talk her out of it. She arrived at safety.
My results are similar to Irene’s: as I tune my mind and heart to hear and feel the Holy Ghost’s communications, they are stronger than messages received through my natural senses. Through the Holy Ghost, I’ve received a sure testimony that my Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ live and love me. The Holy Ghost helps me make decisions and prompts me to avoid physical and spiritual danger.
Some people say, “Following spiritual guides — how silly!” I’ve said it myself, as I let go of my thread. I ended up lost in the dark. Then I believed again, searched for the Holy Ghost and found guidance.
During sleepless 2020 nights, or harried 2020 days, reach out — a silky, stubbornly strong lifeline is waiting. Grab on, hold tight, and follow it into happier times.