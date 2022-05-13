coverLARGE_RGB

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


1. “We,” Arcade Fire

2. “Homework,” Daft Punk

3. “Man on the Moon: The End of Day,” Kid Cudi

4. “Run the Jewels 2,” Run the Jewels

5. “Goblin,” Tyler, The Creator

6. “We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong,” Sharon Van Etten

7. “Unlimited Love,” Red Hot Chili Peppers

8. “Mahal,” Toro Y Moi

9. “Circles,” Mac Miller

10. “Ctrl,” SZA

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments