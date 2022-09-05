Support Local Journalism


First posted on BoiseDev.com on Aug. 30A project to widen the winding road to the Warms Springs Mesa won’t break ground until next year.

Earlier this summer, developer M3 Companies, and the Ada County Highway District made the call to move a costly project to widen Starview Drive to next year. The highway district and the developer say the delay came from a redesign of the project, which requires road construction on a hillside, the timing of the school year, and supply chain issues.

