On my birthday this year, just three weeks ago, I got a most unwelcome present — a positive COVID-19 test.
My symptoms started two days before that, just a slight cough that was more annoying than anything.
“Do you hear this?” I asked my husband. “Do you think … ?” I let my question hang in the air. He looked worried. The next day when I began to feel extremely tired, he insisted I get tested.
Now, the few times I’ve gotten tested before, I always sat in my car while the nurse administered the test. I figured this time would be the same, so I decided not to change out of my pajamas, thinking no one would see me and it didn’t matter. When I arrived for my test, I discovered that since the weather turned cold, tests were being administered inside the building.
I sheepishly shuffled into the clinic in my bright flannel pj’s and apologized to the nurse. “Oh honey,” she waved me off. “You wouldn’t believe what people wear in here.”
Two days later I got my positive result, and my quarantine began. My symptoms began to get worse — low-grade fever, loss of taste and smell, nausea, deep fatigue and the most violent sneezes of my life.
It was surreal. It had been a year since I first heard about this virus, and in that year’s time I did all the recommended things — washed my hands for 20 seconds, took vitamins, social distanced, wore a mask. I began to think that maybe we would get through this pandemic untouched by it.
But then it hit — and the health crisis of the headlines moved beyond the abstract into reality for me. This virus that I’d heard so much about, wondered and worried about, had taken up residence in my body. I marveled that this virus that started in China and circled the globe had found me in Nampa.
The physical symptoms were accompanied by emotional symptoms — I felt a sense of shame that I had contracted it — how, where, when? I didn’t know. I also felt a sense of guilt — who did I possibly infect without knowing it?
Whenever I contemplated COVID-19, and what it might be like if I got it, I always assumed I would have a mild case. Maybe even be asymptomatic. After all, I’m healthy and active and have no underlying health issues.
So I was surprised by how awful I felt. What I thought would last a few days at the most has lingered on until now, as I still struggle with fatigue.
I briefly went down the black hole of consulting Dr. Google and read too many doomsday articles about long-term COVID effects and complications. If you must consult the internet with COVID questions, my advice is to get in and get out as fast as you can.
Friends and family from around the world checked in, prayed for me, offered advice (sleep on your stomach, try an antihistamine, drink warm water, etc.) and brought food. I reached out to those in my circle who have had it and found a new camaraderie in sharing stories. Our whole family quarantined, and amazingly, no one else got sick.
My first trip to Walmart after two weeks at home was jarring. I felt for sure that somehow people would know I’d had COVID-19, as if a scarlet “C” were emblazoned on my shirt. But no one looked my way. When I nearly ran my cart into a store worker because I was in a shopping daze, I almost told him, “I’m sorry, I’m so out of it. I just had COVID,” but stopped myself. I had to fight the urge to adjust the masks of people who let them slide beneath their noses. I wanted to say to them, “Listen, this thing is for real, and you don’t want it.”
As I was recovering, I learned that I was eligible for the current round of the vaccine because of my volunteer work with a child welfare agency. I wanted to laugh and cry at this bit of news that came three weeks too late.
I am thankful to have had a “mild” case, in that I didn’t require hospitalization or have serious complications. But having this virus did wake me up to the fact that even healthy people can struggle with it, and it is no joke.
In a few weeks, when I, Lord willing, have recovered my strength, I will declare a re-do of my birthday, and pray I never get such a lousy present again.