If you’ve ever gotten the chance to fly first class, you know there’s nothing quite like it. On the rare occasions I’ve gotten bumped up, I feel like I’ve won the lottery, sitting up in the front of the plane, nibbling an exclusive snack and sipping my drink as the plebians file past me to coach class.
But there’s no shame in sitting in coach, like I usually do, like I did with my son this past week on a return flight from Seattle to Boise. As we slowly shuffled back to the cheap seats in the back of the plane, I couldn’t help but look wistfully at those in first class, wallowing in all that spacious glory.
As we passed through the section our family refers to as “missionary first class,” i.e., the emergency exit rows, I noticed an older gentleman sitting on my right. For a brief moment he looked up at me and our eyes met.
“I know those blue eyes,” I thought to myself. “But who is he?” With everyone wearing masks, which is still required in all airports and on planes, it was hard to place him.
As my son and I found our seats and got settled, it came to me. I thought of all the COVID-19 press conferences I watched last year, and I realized who it was.
“I think that’s the governor sitting a few rows ahead of us,” I whispered to my son. I quick texted my husband. “Would the governor ride in coach?” I wrote.
“Are you sure it’s him?” he wrote back. “Is he wearing cowboy boots?”
My son leaned out to check our mystery man’s footwear. He nodded.
“Yep,” I texted. “He is. It’s got to be him.”
There was only one way to be sure. My son pleaded with me. “Mom, don’t.” Bless his heart, he knows my proclivity to speak to perfect strangers, and was hoping to avoid any potential embarrassment. I assured my son I wouldn’t embarrass him or even acknowledge we were related, then I sat back and waited for a chance to verify the mystery man’s identity.
Midway through the flight, he made his way up the aisle, and I intercepted him on his way back to his seat. “Excuse me,” I said in a stage whisper. “Are you Gov. Little?” His eyes crinkled up in a smile, and he nodded. “I thought so,” I said. We had a short, friendly exchange and he returned to his seat.
I’ve only met one other governor, when I was a teenager, and it was a very staged and formal event. In Indonesia, we had the opportunity to meet many cabinet-level dignitaries who visited the islands where we lived, and these were also very formal occasions. Nothing quite so laid back and casual as chatting with someone in coach class on an Alaska Airlines jet.
I appreciate that our governor is willing to fly coach like a regular person. He had no entourage, that I could tell, he shouldered his own backpack and ate the same airline pretzels as everyone else. And when some poor soul loudly barfed as we came in for a bumpy landing, he was there for that experience, too.