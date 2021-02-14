It’s Valentine’s Day. But around our house, it’s better known as David’s birthday.
The first Valentine’s Day I knew my husband, we were seniors in high school and just friends. He sent some of his “friends” roses. My rose came with a note that said, “May you always have flowing wells of synovial,” a goofy and unromantic reference to knee joints, something we were studying in human anatomy class.
Fast forward a few years to our first married Valentine’s Day when I made what I think was one of the better decisions in our marriage. I officially released him from Valentine’s Day. From then on, Feb. 14 was to be all about celebrating his birthday without any expectation on my part for us to participate in what we considered mostly a Hallmark holiday.
There were a few years when he succumbed to Valentine’s Day sentimentality, or maybe Cupid’s arrow found him, and he would get me chocolates or flowers. But I don’t expect anything, and I’m not disappointed.
It’s not easy having a birthday on a holiday, when everyone’s focus is elsewhere. David remembers feeling the pressure of having to give the obligatory Valentine’s Day cards to his classmates, and Valentine’s undertones to childhood birthday celebrations, including one with a super-sweet, heart-shaped cake.
But if you must be born on a holiday, Valentine’s Day isn’t a bad one. There are worse possibilities. My dad was born on April Fool’s Day, and if you know him, you know how appropriate this is. But sometimes people don’t believe him. “Your birthday is April Fool’s Day? Yeah, right!”
One of my college roommates was born on Christmas Day. She told me how after she was born the nurses bundled her inside a Christmas stocking before handing her over to her mother. As a child, she said, a Christmas birthday was a child’s nightmare. She often got birthday cakes that said, “Happy birthday Jesus and JJ!” But the worst part was that she got her year’s presents all on the same day.
There have been times when we couldn’t avoid celebrating Valentine’s Day. I recall one year in Indonesia, our church decided to host an event for married couples called “Sweet Memory.” It was unusual to have events like this, and we wanted to support our church friends, so off we went to “Sweet Memory.”
Everyone was encouraged to bring a small gift for their spouse. When it was announced that couples would exchange their gifts in front of everyone, David and I glanced at each other with a look that said, “If we’d known that, we wouldn’t have brought anything!” It’s one thing to get up and do something in front of a crowd where you fully understand the language and culture, but we knew there was all sorts of potential for embarrassment and gaffes in this cross-cultural scenario.
The pastor took the microphone to the first couple and said to the husband, “Now, say something sweet to your wife before you give her the gift.” Husband number one complied, then leaned over and pecked his wife on each cheek. The cultural mores of Indonesia dictate that public displays of affection, even between married couples, are restrained, restricted to pecks on the cheek and shaking hands. We never really felt free to hug, kiss or even hold hands in public.
Down the line the pastor went, with each couple exchanging words and polite pecks. David turned to me and said, “Hey, let’s have fun with this. When it’s our turn, be ready… I’m going to lay one on you!”
Sure enough, when the pastor reached us, David said a few words, then grabbed my face and kissed me right on the mouth. Everyone screamed in surprise, then laughter broke out once everyone recovered from their shock. We thought it was funny at the time, but I later regretted it when my friend chided me for the kiss, calling it “sangat porno” or downright pornographic.
The saga of our Valentine’s kiss wasn’t over, because a few weeks later, the church produced a DVD of the evening, and featured prominently was none other than us and our big culturally inappropriate kiss. I thought we would never live down that “Sweet Memory.”
We were happy to release Valentine’s Day once again and return to celebrating David’s day.
Today I anticipate a much more relaxed birthday for David, one involving a favorite Indonesian dish, unregulated kisses and nary a heart-shaped cake in sight.