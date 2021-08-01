As if it’s not already hot enough here in the Treasure Valley, now we have Olympic fever.
I love watching the Olympics. We have the TV set up on the kitchen counter, normally a big no-no, and it’s been going in the background since the opening ceremonies.
The Olympics is one of those events that shrinks the world for me, especially the parade of nations that kicks off the games. I felt patriotic and proud watching the U.S. contingent walking into the Olympic arena, wearing their fashionable Ralph Lauren outfits, but I also had a feeling of “those are my people, too” when the Indonesians walked in, waving the “merah putih” (red and white flag).
I’ve enjoyed watching all the usual Olympic “glory” sports, like gymnastics and swimming and basketball, but my favorite moments so far have been the unexpected ones, like when Kristian Blummenfelt of Norway won gold in the triathlon and was so shocked and ecstatic that he did. I loved watching the smiling 13-year-old girls battling it out in skateboarding, a new event this year that The New York Times dubbed “a master class in how to wipe out,” an accurate description considering how easily the girls would fall to the cement and pop right back up, mostly unscathed.
There have been emotionally charged moments, like the sheer euphoria demonstrated by the friends of Lydia Jacoby, the swimmer from Seward, Alaska who earned a gold medal in the 100-meter breaststroke. I got choked up when the Filipino weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who had to train with water jugs during the pandemic, broke down crying during her gold medal ceremony.
And if that isn’t enough to make you weep as you watch, there are the commercials NBC has been showing. When the one about Paralympian Jessica Long comes on, the one that shows her watching her adoptive mother agree to adopt her, knowing the challenges that will face her, my kids all turn and look at me, because I cry every single time.
NBC excels at showing the drama and highlighting the American athletes (as it should), but it has disappointed me with their lack of coverage so far of one of my favorite sports to watch — badminton.
Badminton, a sport usually relegated to backyards and picnics in the U.S., is a national pastime in Indonesia. It is the one sport in which Indonesia consistently garners medals. And it makes sense to us, because we saw people playing all the time, usually in the afternoons, often barefoot and with no net, in front of their stores and homes, or for the more serious players, on dedicated courts.
What I love about watching badminton is that — unlike events like the uneven bars, synchronized diving and fencing, which require more strength and agility than this middle-aged mama has — I can go outside when I’m done watching, pick up a racquet, and hit the shuttlecock back and forth with the kids, just like past Olympic great Taufiq “the baby-faced assassin” Hidayat. Okay, so I can’t smash it quite like Taufiq, but it sure is fun to try.
While watching the Olympics sometimes feels like an endurance sport in and of itself, there are no medals for us spectators, just the reward of entertainment and inspiration from our hours spent cheering on the world’s greatest athletes.