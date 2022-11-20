This week, all across America, our attention will be hyper-focused on that ubiquitous symbol of Thanksgiving: the humble turkey.
I say “humble,” but for all we know, it could be as vain as a peacock. The male turkey certainly has plumage to be proud of.
Aside from questioning its relative humility or pride, I have other questions about the turkey that seem to bubble up every year as I contemplate the centerpiece of the feast.
Questions like, what exactly is a giblet?
Admittedly, I of all people feel like I should know the answer to this. Why? Because I grew up eating giblet gravy my Mamaw made back in Mississippi. It was a staple on our Thanksgiving table, nestled between the cornbread dressing and sweet potato pie.
Honestly, I never thought to question which part of the turkey the giblet came from. All I knew was that giblets were rubbery bits of eww — bits I would actively try to avoid.
After a bit of recent research, I’ve now discovered that a giblet is actually a culinary term referring to “the edible offal of a fowl,” including the heart, gizzard and liver. Yummy.
The giblets are what wind up in the bag of mystery parts that are stuffed inside your standard supermarket Jennie-O turkey. For the uninitiated or newlyweds out there, here’s a little pro tip: remove the little bag before you begin cooking that turkey. Me, I had no idea of its existence when I made my first turkey dinner, eons ago. When my husband pulled the turkey out of the oven and started to carve it up, he discovered – wonder of wonders – there was a bag o’ turkey bits in there! The mystery of “where did Mamaw procure giblets from anyway?” was instantly and most memorably solved that day.
Still another question I have is, how did turkey become the star of the show at Thanksgiving? Was this truly what our Pilgrim forebears feasted on with their Native American friends at the first Thanksgiving?
A little more research and I discovered evidence which points to the Wampanoag bringing to the feast not a fattened turkey, but deer and “wild fowl” of some variety, which historians seem to think were most likely geese or perhaps ducks.
In subsequent years of thankfulness, however, turkeys became the popular main dish, primarily because they were so plentiful both in the wild and on family farms where they were raised strictly for their meat.
This new understanding only served to usher in my next question: if most turkeys out there are just living their best lives, getting fat and happy and blissfully unaware of their fate on our plates, why does the President pardon a turkey every Thanksgiving? Pardons typically require something that needs pardoning. Have these turkeys done something wrong? Shouldn’t we be the ones seeking pardons for feasting upon this delicious beast each and every year?
Apparently the custom began with Abraham Lincoln and continued sporadically with subsequent presidents, who were gifted with turkeys and other poultry around the holidays. In turn, the birds were then gifted to local farms and zoos. President George H. Bush was the first to extend an official Presidential pardon to a turkey, a tradition that has lasted with every sitting president since.
Sometimes I think our tradition of Thanksgiving turkey doesn’t give the bird the respect that perhaps it deserves. Benjamin Franklin, after all, criticized the choice of the bald eagle as our national bird, calling it a “bird of bad moral character.” In contrast, he commended the turkey as a far superior animal, a “Bird of Courage.”
Maybe we should revere it more, give it a place of honor. Designate a turkey sanctuary, perhaps, much like our Birds of Prey wildlife area, but call it the “Birds of Courage Refuge.”
The side dishes of Thanksgiving are really the star of the show for me, anyway, so I don’t think I would miss it that much.
But this brings me almost full circle to my final question – who am I to question tradition? While no one will be making Mamaw’s mystery giblet gravy, our family will no doubt faithfully follow the other customs associated with a turkey dinner including — most importantly — giving thanks for the many blessings of the year.
Happy Thanksgiving!