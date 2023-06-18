Support Local Journalism


I’ve just returned from a trip to my homeland in the South. There are many things I love and miss about living there, not the least of which is the food. Sometimes I wish I had easier access to some of my favorites … like Palmetto brand pimento and cheese, and sweet tea at every restaurant.

But there’s one iconic Southern food I don’t have to pine for anymore here in Idaho … boiled peanuts.

