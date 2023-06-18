I’ve just returned from a trip to my homeland in the South. There are many things I love and miss about living there, not the least of which is the food. Sometimes I wish I had easier access to some of my favorites … like Palmetto brand pimento and cheese, and sweet tea at every restaurant.
But there’s one iconic Southern food I don’t have to pine for anymore here in Idaho … boiled peanuts.
I was driving down 12th Avenue in Nampa recently when I noticed a guy set up in the parking lot near True Value selling boiled peanuts. I couldn’t believe it … I had a little “where am I?” moment. Boiled peanuts in Idaho? Could it be true?
I pulled into the parking lot and was greeted by Mark Davis, a transplant from Lafitte, Louisiana, with the wonderful Cajun accent to prove it. Now, I have a cousin down in Louisiana and when I told her there was a guy from Lafitte here selling boiled peanuts, she said, “Oh, Lafitte is Cajun Cajun.”
All that to say, Mark is the real deal. He relocated from the bayou to Idaho a few years ago with his mom and kids, and “had never boiled a peanut in my life.” Like many southerners (yours truly included), Mark had always bought boiled peanuts (pronounced “bowled peanuts”) from the corner store, or a guy selling on the side of the road.
But then the company he works for had an event, and he tried making a small pot of Cajun-flavored boiled peanuts, and people loved them. It was a “lightbulb” moment for him.
He started selling at Northside and 3rd. “Every time, more and more people were coming,” he said. His neighbor had a wagon he wasn’t using and told Mark he could have it. Some friends helped him outfit it just like he wanted it, and the weekend business expanded. He started making trips to California twice a year to buy peanuts in bulk.
He now has two peanut stands — the one in Nampa, and one in Boise at Fairview and Cole, which his mom helps run, and occasionally a third stand on State Street.
“It’s been trial and error,” Mark said about the process of learning to get the peanuts just right. It’s a labor of love — he has a day job as a trim carpenter — and takes about 40 hours total for the cooking process for each batch of peanuts.
“I’m definitely 100% doing this for the people of the Treasure Valley,” Mark shared. “And I am super happy to be the one to bring this protein-packed snack to the valley!”
While there’s nothing fancy about boiled peanuts — it’s literally just peanuts boiled in salt — Mark has put his own twist on the classic Southern snack, with four different flavors: dill pickle, Cajun, sweet, and classic salty.
Mark thinks he might be the only person in Idaho selling boiled peanuts, and he’s for sure not heard of anyone else doing Cajun or dill pickle boiled peanuts. He’s even had friends from back in the bayou request his peanuts be sent to them.
I got to try the dill pickle and the Cajun flavors, which complement each other nicely. When the heat of the Cajun variety starts to kick in, you can switch to the dill pickle to cool off.
Mark told me that he has several new customers a day who have never tried boiled peanuts. His observation is that about three out of five like them. For those who don’t? “It’s the texture. Some people just don’t like a soft peanut.”
On the day I visited Mark’s peanut wagon, I chatted with a man who was originally from Kansas. He had never tried boiled peanuts before and loved them and was a regular customer now.
Then there are the people who have long loved boiled peanuts and are thrilled to find Mark. “I’ve had people almost knock me down they were so happy!” he said with a laugh. “I bring a little taste of home, and they love that.”
Mark said he’s planning to be at Indian Creek in Caldwell on the Fourth of July and will have another Southern delicacy … beignets. (I might be knocking somebody down to get those!)
Mark’s friendly demeanor makes him popular with customers. While we chatted, people came up and gave him hugs and high-fives, and cars driving past honked their horns at him.
“Most of the people who come to the stand, they’re my friends now. I’m just so happy I get to meet so many good people and form a bond and friendship with them.”
On weekends, Mark and his family sell boiled peanuts at their locations in Boise and Nampa. To stay up to date on his whereabouts, follow his entertaining Facebook page: Louisiana hot boiled peanuts.
And when you visit his peanut wagon, tell him I sent ya.