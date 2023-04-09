Recently I had a daunting task ahead of me—organize a trip to Hawaii for my elderly mother, my aunt who has Parkinson’s and my teenage daughter.
I was pretty sure I could handle the travel logistics just fine. No, the real challenge was, how could I keep everyone happy? On my last trip with my mom and aunt, I was the teenager in the group, happily sitting in the backseat, happily going along with their travel agenda, which at one point included sitting on a curb at the Canadian border, eating my weight in blueberries because my aunt refused to hand over her hand-picked fruit to any border agent.
My mom and aunt are now the reigning matriarchs of our family, yet they were looking to me to handle the Hawaii details. It would be my mother’s first trip to the islands, and I wanted it to be special. My aunt having Parkinson’s means she has good days and bad days, and I wanted her to be comfortable. And finally, there’s my teenage daughter. Well, let’s just say I’m struggling with the fact that she only has one more year at home with me, so I also wanted her to be happy, and for us to do something fun together.
I was holding all the details for the flights, the rental car, the condo, the activities. Afraid I might forget some key component, I printed out every important piece of information and put it in a manila folder. Yes, even though I’m Gen X, I sometimes feel the need to print the Internet.
I breathed easier, knowing this little bit of organization would help me feel sane. And I did feel sane, until I was sitting in the Seattle airport, munching a granola bar while waiting for our flight to Oahu, and realized that folder remained on my desk back in Nampa, being helpful to no one.
To distract myself from this sad reality, I did what I sometimes do when I get nervous—I started chatting with strangers. An elderly couple sat near us, waiting to board the same flight. Turned out they were from Georgia and already behind their schedule. The de-icing machine at the Columbus airport was broken, so they had to wait for the sun to melt the frost on the wings.
“I don’t really want to come on this trip,” the wife said conspiratorially, leaning in closer, as if her husband wasn’t sitting right next to her listening to every word. “But it’s our 50th anniversary so I have to. I’m not looking forward to leaving America.”
I debated telling her that she would, technically, still be celebrating her anniversary in a distant part of America, but decided to let it go. Geography is not everyone’s strong suit. Instead, I said a silent prayer of thanks that everyone in our group seemed excited to be going on this trip.
Before I knew it, we were sipping guava juice and saying “mahalo” to the Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants. Our travels were smooth and mostly seamless, even the part I was most unsure of—leaving the airport in Kauai in an Uber to an off-site location to get the rental car, then returning to the airport to get my daughter and the “Daisies” (as my uncle refers to my mom and aunt).
It felt like a minor victory to reach our condo on the north end of Kauai with everyone still smiling. As we settled into a routine of coffee on the terrace in the mornings, a beach at midday, and leisurely sightseeing in between, I came to a beautiful realization—traveling with senior citizens (and an easygoing teen) has its perks.
Oh sure, there was some bossiness involved. A few times I reminded my mother I was old enough to know to check how much gas is in the car. And every few hours someone was either getting or giving a reminder to “Take your medicine!”
But I loved the slower pace, which was a break from my usual travel mantra of “Go! See! Do!” The Daisies helped me slow down and enjoy each moment.
We prioritized mealtimes and snacks. We freaked out over every bird (especially the baby albatross). We napped in the afternoons. It was like traveling with toddlers, only without the meltdowns.
Everyone had low expectations. We were just happy to be there, together, and anything on top of that was a bonus, like ice cream beneath a shaved ice.
It wasn’t the most adventure-packed trip, but it was precious to me. It was a rare slice of life with my daughter and my elders, passing the time in a beautiful place.
It felt like a small miracle that everyone was happy—truly happy—the whole week. When I asked my daughter what her favorite part was, she said listening to the rain at night through the open windows. And whatever we were doing, she said, she was just happy to be there.
Another small miracle: as we were at the Honolulu airport leaving, I ran into the previous couple from Georgia, and the wife confessed she had a great time. “I loved it! But, honey, I can’t wait to get home to America!” Bless her heart.
When we returned home to Idaho, it was snowing. I wanted to cry, missing the warmth and sunshine we left behind.
But then another little miracle happened, another moment of God tapping me on the shoulder, saying, “Hey, look at that.” My mother-in-law’s lilies—the ones sent from Georgia, the same ones my husband planted months ago, and we had low expectations for—had popped up. There they stood, green and brave, after the snow.
On this Easter Sunday, when my family and I celebrate the biggest miracle, I’m also thinking of these little miracles, those unexpected and undeserved moments of God’s grace, and I’m saying, “Mahalo.”