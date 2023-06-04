IMG_9383.jpg

There seems to be a resurgence of interest in toilet papering — or TP’ing — friends’ yards right now.

As of this writing, there are three pieces of American cheese on our roof. Does that seem weird? Maybe not as much once I tell you there are also remnants of toilet paper, high in our pine trees and just out of reach of any cleanup efforts.

Apparently, this is a new (to us) trend among kids these days. It’s not enough to simply toilet paper someone’s yard … you must also “cheese” them.

