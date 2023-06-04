As of this writing, there are three pieces of American cheese on our roof. Does that seem weird? Maybe not as much once I tell you there are also remnants of toilet paper, high in our pine trees and just out of reach of any cleanup efforts.
Apparently, this is a new (to us) trend among kids these days. It’s not enough to simply toilet paper someone’s yard … you must also “cheese” them.
There seems to be a resurgence of interest in toilet papering — or TP’ing — friends’ yards right now. A few weeks ago, our daughter asked if she could go TP a certain boy’s yard with her friends. It was close to midnight, but hey, at least she asked. I reminded her about Idaho and guns, as any wise parent would, then said, “Why not?” She said it was revenge on this boy and a few others who TP’d our yard a mere four years ago. Better late than never, I suppose.
I didn’t hear how it went till the next day. Apparently, the girls carried out an initial TP attack, then drove down the road to wait and see if the boy would react. When they didn’t get a response, they went back and did some more … at which point they were ambushed. The boy and his brother had responded after all, and lay waiting with their air soft guns (which aren’t nearly as soft as the name sounds).
It made me think of what my dad, a retired judge, once told me years ago: The criminal often returns to the scene of the crime.
And when our yard got hit a few weeks later, it made me think of something else my father told me. “If it’s your friend who TP’s the yard, you get to clean it up!”
We can attest our daughter did the best she could. Then my husband got out there to try to get the rest, the willowy wisps of white high in the trees. And everyone who walked by during the cleanup stopped with either a laugh or a sympathetic comment.
One neighbor told my daughter, “It means they like you!”
Another neighbor cackled, “My record was 64 rolls in one yard!”
Wasn’t it just a few years ago when we were hoarding toilet paper like it was a precious commodity? Some kind of papery platinum? Now teenagers are back to just flinging it in each other’s yards as if it grows on trees (And yes, in our yard, it looks like it does).
In my day we called it “rolling” someone’s house, as in “we got rolled last night.” I did this probably half a dozen times and was always slightly terrified I would get caught and charged with vandalism and have to appear before my afore-mentioned judge father.
The victims were usually boys my friend group liked or had a grudge against, although once it was our beloved youth pastor.
When we lived in Indonesia and had teens, we never experienced having our yard TP’d. It just wasn’t done there, perhaps because TP isn’t widely used, and it’s a bit pricey to just throw away for a prank.
My youngest child is now getting to have the full American teenage experience, complete with TP shenanigans. It’s made me curious about the origins of the custom, so I headed to the internet and learned that toilet paper for the masses wasn’t actually widely produced until the mid-1800s, and teenagers didn’t start decorating friends’ yards with it until almost a century later.
To be clear, I’m not mad about the TP — it will come down eventually, through natural or unnatural means. I am worried, however, about the cheese on the roof. It’s not in an easily accessible spot, and the temperatures are warming up and well, it could be unpleasant.
But though the cheese could get a little gnarly, we have decided to roll with it (pun intended). It feels a little nostalgic and even refreshing seeing streams of TP in our trees. It’s comforting to know a time-honored tradition from our own childhood is being carried forward by the next generation.