Bob Hope loved it. Mark Twain thought it was a waste of a good walk. And a “big cat” forever changed it.
I’m talking about the game of golf, of course.
I’m not a golfer, but I come from a family of golfers — my brothers, dad and husband all enjoy the game. In the past, I would tag along occasionally, but often gave up after only eight holes, content to drive the cart.
My favorite thing about golf is when it’s on TV during my Sunday afternoon nap. The symphonic music overlay, the polite clapping of the crowd and the hushed voices of the announcers (all the better if they’re British) put me right to sleep.
It’s safe to say it’s been a few years since I have swung a club. But with the recent opening of Topgolf in Meridian, I am back in the swing of things, pun intended.
Maybe you’ve noticed Topgolf — it’s rather hard not to, with the huge pylons and nets and, of course, the controversial lights shining in drivers’ eyes as they drive west on I-84.
When it opened, I didn’t give it much of a thought, thinking it would be something my husband would surely enjoy, but probably wasn’t for me.
But thanks to a team-building activity organized for work, I got to experience Topgolf for myself. Our group consisted of several people who had some golf rounds under their belts — one guy even considered himself a decent golfer — and some who had never held a driver in their lives.
The simplest way I can describe Topgolf is to say it’s like bowling, but instead of rolling a ball, you’re swinging a club. Your group has its own little bay, complete with a set of men’s and women’s clubs.
You enter your group’s names (up to six players) into a computer, just like at the bowling alley. And then you sit on benches and wait your turn, while cheering on, or cajoling (depending on your group) the one who is teeing off.
I was a little skeptical at first because of the open-air-ness of it. This winter has been so cold, and the thought of sitting in a bay exposed to the elements did not appeal.
But never fear, fellow winter weather wimps, there are heaters above you, and heated couches under you. It started snowing while our group played, which was just weird to be hitting golf balls in the snow. But we were toasty in our bay.
There are a variety of games to choose from, including an Angry Birds option. The golf balls have a cool tracking technology that is displayed on large screens exactly how far and how fast your ball went.
There’s a bar and restaurant on premises, and you can order snacks that are delivered to your bay. I felt I had to order the quintessential golfer’s drink — an Arnold Palmer (tea and lemonade to the uninitiated).
Topgolf really embraces the most fun element of golf, which is to hit the ball as hard as you can. Teeing up for the first time, I could hear my dad’s voice in my head, “Fingers overlapping like this, keep your head down, hold your body still, follow through your swing.”
A few of my hits were mere dribbles off the tee, but a few times I connected and loved watching the ball soar off into the distance.
As I played with my group, my competitive side came to the surface. I found myself caring more than I thought I would if my shot reached one of the targets, or if I shanked it just a few yards. It came down to one other player and me, and in the end, she bested me at Angry Birds golf.
And then I heard my dad’s voice again. “Golf is a game you play against yourself.” And considering how much fun I had playing at Topgolf, I’m definitely a winner.