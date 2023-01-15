CIMG1333.JPG

Our first Twelfth Night celebration in Borneo.

 Natalie Holsten

The daunting task of “taking down Christmas” looms over me this weekend.

I say this weekend, but it may be next week. I’m kind of waiting for my husband to bring it up, but we’ve had so many other things happening lately, I’m not positive he’s aware Christmas is still in the house.

