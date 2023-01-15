The daunting task of “taking down Christmas” looms over me this weekend.
I say this weekend, but it may be next week. I’m kind of waiting for my husband to bring it up, but we’ve had so many other things happening lately, I’m not positive he’s aware Christmas is still in the house.
Most folks in our neck of the woods seem to take down their decorations early. At least, it feels early to me, especially considering that the Twelve Days of Christmas don’t even begin until Dec. 25. I was in my 30s before I learned this little tidbit. Ladies and gentlemen, I’m happy to report that Christmas, according to a traditional, liturgical calendar, officially ends, not on Dec. 31, but on Jan. 6.
When I first discovered this, we were living on a small island off the coast of Borneo, where my entire world effectively shrunk down to a two-mile radius. A “road trip” consisted of the 20-minute drive to the other side of the island where the beach was. We treated those 20 minutes like they were 20 hours, making sure we checked the oil in the car, everyone went potty, we had sufficient snacks, etc. It’s all relative—but when that’s the longest distance you can go, it seems far away in your head.
All that to say, it was a small island and there wasn’t much to do in the way of entertainment. If we wanted fun, we made it ourselves, by golly.
So when I found out when the 12 days of Christmas actually started, and that in some cultures a party with cakes and games is held to mark the occasion, and that I could stretch out the Christmas celebration a tad longer, Twelfth Night quickly became a beloved family tradition.
On the night of Jan. 5, I would make a cake, usually something over the top with whipped cream and maraschino cherries—I know, crazy, right? (Please refer to the aforementioned excitement elicited by our 20-minute “road trips.”) We had a low pleasure threshold in those days.
Twelfth Night cake, commonly called a King Cake, represents Epiphany, or the moment the Three Wise Men showed up to visit baby Jesus. Because of that, most King Cakes include either a bean, coin or plastic baby representing the Christ Child. Whoever finds the “baby” in their piece of cake gets to be king or queen for the night.
One year I decided to do a yeasted New Orleans style King Cake. I formed the dough and set it to rise, which in the tropical heat and humidity, took all of three minutes. I thought I had stuck my little plastic baby deep in the dough, but as it rose and later baked, the baby emerged. In the end, it looked like the cake was birthing baby Jesus (breech, I’m sad to report).
I showed the cake to my husband, and he shook his head. “That’s just weird.”
So the whole “baby in a cake” thing can seem a little strange, but our Twelfth Night celebrations have continued to endure, even here in Idaho. This year, my daughter made the King Cake, choosing to do a pound cake. She didn’t want to use the plastic baby (can’t imagine why), so we used a garbanzo bean … which happens to be the exact same color of pound cake.
There were only four of us, so after she cut four pieces, she declared none of us had the bean, so she stuck a bean in one of the pieces and then we blind-chose our piece. And who should get the bean and become the Christmas Queen? None other than the baker herself. The rest of us were suspicious.
That was a week ago. Christmas still reigns in our house, and I suspect it will continue to for a few more days. Our personal best is Valentine’s Day, but we haven’t waited that long in a while.
I usually give in to peer pressure, though, when I start to realize ours is the only house left on the street that still has decorations up. There’s at least one other house standing strong alongside us, though I’ve noticed some of their lights have come down.
I suppose my reticence to take it all down is because it just makes me so very sad. It doesn’t help that the sun sets at 3:30 p.m. and I’m feeding my mood with a steady stream of mournful Christmas songs. “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree” has been replaced with “In the Bleak Midwinter” and “Ecce Novum” (which, if you don’t know it, you should go Google it now and have your heart broken. It’s that beautiful.) Christmas is over, and it’s another 344 days until we get to celebrate again.
But, life carries on, and a large group of people is scheduled to descend upon us this week and the decorations must come down. Maybe I will take a page from my Borneo days and start a new tradition—a taking-down-the-decorations party, complete with cheerful music and, of course, cake.