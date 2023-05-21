Support Local Journalism


These warm days we’ve been enjoying have been so lovely, but I’ve learned once again they come at a cost.

On a warm day a few weeks ago, I dared to bare my shoulders to the elements, and it was pure bliss … for about five minutes. Then my skin started to sizzle …and I think I heard one of my freckles whisper to another, “Do you smell something burning?”

