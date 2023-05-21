These warm days we’ve been enjoying have been so lovely, but I’ve learned once again they come at a cost.
On a warm day a few weeks ago, I dared to bare my shoulders to the elements, and it was pure bliss … for about five minutes. Then my skin started to sizzle …and I think I heard one of my freckles whisper to another, “Do you smell something burning?”
That’d be me, burning. It happens so easily and so effortlessly. (Thank you, Viking ancestors.)
Skin is kind of weird. It has such a big job, holding us together, yet sometimes it seems so vulnerable and fragile. Easily scraped up and scratched, super easy to burn.
It’s easy to forget about protecting our skin. That is, until you find yourself in the dermatologist’s office, getting a piece of your arm sliced off. That’s when I wish I could go back and have a chat with young Natalie and explain to her the importance of wearing sunscreen.
Today I’m paying for the summers I spent as a child baking in the sun at my grandmother’s house in Mississippi, where I practically lived in her swimming pool. Every year I would return home an entirely different creature, peeling like a reptile and hair bleached and slightly green from the chlorine.
One of my core memories from those summers is me coated in sticky aloe vera gel and lolling on one of Mamaw’s fuzzy velour couches, surrounded by cousins and brothers, all of us moaning about the day’s sunburns and earaches.
I’m Gen X, coming after the “baste in baby oil at the beach” era of summer skin regimen, but not quite far enough into the sunscreen era for it to do me much good.
By the time I had kids, I was well-versed in SPFs, and I made it my personal mission in life to protect my babies’ precious skin. None of them got burns on my watch. Ever. Sunscreen, hats, sun shirts, umbrellas — we had a complete arsenal to bring against the big bad sun. We had to, living in the tropics of Indonesia.
As any parent will tell you, it’s no easy task to apply sunscreen to a child. I liken it to wrestling a small alligator, who might turn and bite you if you get even the tiniest smidge near their eyes. And yet, committed as I was to sunburn prevention, I would patiently slather them down, make them sit for 15 minutes to allow it to soak in and do its sunscreeny magic, then release them to the waves. Treating myself to a cold drink to recover, I would glance at the sunscreen bottle and scoff at the “Reapply after 80 minutes.” Ha! As if!
And yet, I somehow managed to keep them from burning. Which is why it felt like a bit of an affront when my offer of sunscreen was rejected last weekend.
We were in Vancouver, Washington, walking around a Farmer’s Market. The sun was blazing hot, so I put some sunscreen on and then offered it to my kids (now fully grown). They recoiled, as if I was some freak who time-traveled from the distant past to pan some snake oil off on them.
“Nah, we’re good,” they said in unison.
I sighed, thinking of all my sunburn-prevention work, and was tempted to tell them, in detail, about what it’s like to have sun-damaged skin surgically removed.
My foray into regular slicing at dermatologists started in my early 30s. Once I had to travel across the archipelago of Indonesia to have a suspicious spot checked. I remember the doctor looking me over like I was a strange specimen.
“Yes, we’ll take it off,” she said after examining the spot. “And also this one, this one here, this one, this one, this one … .” This went on for several minutes, I suspect because she had two medical students with her and wanted to make sure they got their money’s worth that day.
I emerged from the hospital an hour later, sliced, stitched and bandaged in more places than I care to remember. It made the following week especially entertaining, as our family went into a remote jungle village, where we traveled by canoe on a river. I nearly fell into the river multiple times, because instead of clinging to the sides of the canoe like a sane person would, my hands were protectively clasped over my various wounds, trying to keep them dry. If they got wet, I just knew I would get one of those nasty parasites featured on that worst of Animal Planet shows, “Monsters Inside Me.”
Young ones, if that isn’t enough of a reason to wear sunscreen, I don’t know what is. So please … just wear the sunscreen. Your skin will thank you one day.