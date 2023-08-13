In part one of my Summer Bucket List series, I wrote about a camping trip, a kayaking adventure at the Meanders, and a visit to Roaring Springs Water Park. The summer adventures continue with a trip to see a beloved aunt, and something I never ever thought I would do.
Berries with BrendaMaking a trip to see my Aunt Brenda this summer was high on my bucket list, but I couldn’t make it happen until this past week. I absolutely love spending time with my aunt at her home in northeastern Oregon, near the Wallowa Mountains. Whenever I’m with her, I hear a new story about someone in our family from the distant past. Not only is she the unofficial keeper of our family’s oral history, but she also makes the best jam of anyone I know.
Our raspberry bushes produced a bumper crop this year, so I hauled five gallons (not a typo) of frozen berries with me to learn from a jam master the secret to making greatness. Aunt Brenda was practically standing in the driveway holding out an apron when I got there. We went straight to work, and before long there were two dozen gleaming jars of deep red raspberry jam.
Aunt Brenda had a plan for us to go up into the Blues to look for huckleberries, but that scheme got skunked when a historic amount of rain fell on Monday, making the back roads we hoped to travel a muddy mess. So instead we went to her old faithful huckleberry patch in a national forest nearby, one that had nearly been picked clean but still might have some berries.
When we first moved to Idaho, I was vaguely familiar with huckleberries, and I always wondered why they were such a big thing. Anytime I met someone who claimed their own personal huckleberry patch, I was a little surprised at how guarded they would become when questioned about it. Borderline paranoid. If I pressed for details, like where their patch was located, I received a vague, “Oh, you know, in the mountains, somewhere between 3,000 and 6,000 feet.”
I never really understood this bewildering guardedness until this week. On Tuesday, Aunt Brenda and I went to scope out the patch. We found an area that still had some good picking left, and we planned to return the next day.
As we walked out of the woods, however, we met a boisterous Texan who enthusiastically asked if we were looking for huckleberries.
“Who, us?” I asked. “What? Huckleberries? Oh, well, um, maybe? But there aren’t many.”
Who had I become? There I was, on the verge of lying to this poor guy who was just being friendly, because I felt like “my” huckleberry patch was on the verge of being potentially discovered. Nay, invaded. That night—I kid you not—I had a nightmare about returning to the patch and finding it overrun with people picking MY berries.
Thankfully, the next day when we went back, the berries were there waiting for me, and I picked to my heart’s content. Picking huckleberries should be on every Idahoan’s bucket list, something to experience at least once. But beware: It could reveal more about your own nature than you’re ready to bear. Or just turn you into a huckleberry hound.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Tattoos
To be clear, this was not on my bucket list, but my younger daughter’s. Last year, she was recovering from major back surgery, and having a very bad day as we tried to get her pain under control. Through tears, she asked if we could get matching tattoos to commemorate this challenging time. And through tears, I promised her we would. (Honestly, I would have promised her anything at that point.)
I guess I forgot about it, or maybe I hoped she was so under the influence of pain drugs that she would forget she ever elicited such a promise from me. Alas, six months ago she reminded me. “Hey, remember that day you promised we could get tattoos?”
Gulp.
I’m not morally opposed to tattoos or anything, but I will admit I grew up in an era when people who had tattoos had either done time in prison or the military. That’s changed a lot over the last few decades, and now I know lots of people who have tattoos for all sorts of reasons, as a form of self-expression.
I’m completely fine with other people having tattoos, I’ve just never wanted one for myself. I could never imagine anything that I would want permanently on my body.
So a few weeks ago and after much deliberation, we finally settled on a design—a hand making the “I love you” sign in ASL. During my daughter’s recovery, she signed to me a lot (she studied ASL in school), and I didn’t understand much. But I did know the “I love you” sign.
I wish I could tell you the process was painless and I was not nervous. I can’t. It hurt, and I was a little freaked out. But once we got going, it was over fast. And since it’s on my upper back, most days I completely forget it’s even there.
The things we do for love, right?
And while summer is winding down with many schools starting this week (aforementioned daughter will now be a senior!), there are a few more bucket list items to share. Stay tuned for Part Three!