IMG_0069.jpg

In the huckleberry patch.

 Natalie Holsten

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


In part one of my Summer Bucket List series, I wrote about a camping trip, a kayaking adventure at the Meanders, and a visit to Roaring Springs Water Park. The summer adventures continue with a trip to see a beloved aunt, and something I never ever thought I would do.

Berries with BrendaMaking a trip to see my Aunt Brenda this summer was high on my bucket list, but I couldn’t make it happen until this past week. I absolutely love spending time with my aunt at her home in northeastern Oregon, near the Wallowa Mountains. Whenever I’m with her, I hear a new story about someone in our family from the distant past. Not only is she the unofficial keeper of our family’s oral history, but she also makes the best jam of anyone I know.

Recommended for you

Load comments