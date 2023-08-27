...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM MDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest Idaho, including the following
counties, Ada, Boise, Canyon, Elmore and Owyhee.
* WHEN...Until 230 AM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1120 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Boise, Nampa, Idaho City, Meridian, Eagle, Kuna, Garden City,
Melba, Centerville, Pioneerville, Swan Falls, Placerville,
Aldape Summit, Lucky Peak Dam, Lucky Peak Reservoir, Lucky
Peak Spring Shores Marina, Blacks Creek Reservoir, Bogus
Basin Ski Area, Arrowrock Dam and Hidden Springs.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
The summer break is over, and my family is fully back in school mode. Soon we will begin to hear the rumble of the sugar beet trucks signaling the start of the fall season in my neck of the woods.
I’m quite sad to see summer end. Unlike our other summers since moving to Idaho, we were here for most of it. There have been some surprises — some good, like the unexpected rain from a hurricane, and the bountiful huckleberry harvest — and some not so great, like last weekend’s comically awful camping trip involving a carsick dachshund and noisy campground neighbors.
Through it all, however, my trusty “Summer Bucket List” served as an ever-present guide, keeping me on track and helping me work in some fun activities. I didn’t get to everything on my list (sorry, Starlight Theater and Smiley Creek, you’ll have to wait for next year), but we managed to have quite a few fun experiences. Here’s a recap of our final bucket list items.
Outdoor theaterA friend invited me to join her for a performance of Jane Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility” at the Idaho Shakespeare Festival. I love all things Austen, so I jumped at the chance. It was one of those blazing hot days when we went, so I wondered if we were just going to melt away in the late afternoon heat. But it wasn’t as bad as we feared, and the “cheap seats” in the grass actually offered an advantage with slightly more shade than the seats.
We went early and enjoyed a picnic supper while we waited for the show to start. Once the sun set, the temperature was nigh unto perfect. The venue was just beautiful at “golden hour” and the play itself was fabulous. My only critique (and I hope this doesn’t get me canceled for saying so) was I didn’t love having a woman cast in the role of John Willoughby … Willoughby, who’s supposed to be God’s Hunkalicious Gift to Regency Women. Ah well. The play was well-acted, and I loved how creative they were with the set and props. Kudos to the entire cast and crew!
GolfI’ve written here before that I am decidedly not a golfer. However, my husband is, and since he so often goes along with my schemes (see reference to aforementioned awful camping trip), I have been wanting to do something fun that he enjoys.
I do realize golf isn’t only played in summer, but after summer comes cold, darkness, and wind, so if I was going to play, it was now or never, baby.
That’s what I said to David, anyway, who hastily arranged an afternoon when we could play nine holes. It was my first time playing a course in Idaho, and neither of us was all that surprised when it turned out I’m no better here than anywhere else I’ve attempted playing.
We played “best ball” — we both hit, then went to the ball of the person who had the best shot, and the next shot was from there. Any guesses who had the best ball most of the time?
I had maybe two good shots the entire time, but I was content just to be outside with David and see him relax after a stressful week. We were even rewarded with a double rainbow and a cool breeze. The only thing that could have made it better would have been scones and tea at Hole No. 5.
DIPS ice cream barsI ask you, what is summer without ice cream? All summer, I’ve driven past DIPS, a new spot on Greenhurst in Nampa, and watched with envy as folks sit outside at picnic tables and enjoy hand-dipped ice cream bars. My husband and I finally made time to go this week and shared a “turtle” bar — a vanilla ice cream bar dipped in chocolate, rolled in crushed pretzels and drizzled with caramel sauce. And yes, it was just as yummy as it sounds.
If you haven’t tried DIPS yet, it’s open till the end of September, so you still have time to try it before the cloud of All Things Pumpkin Spice descends upon us and clears away all thoughts of summer.
The summer bucket list really helped me in making the most of Idaho’s fleeting warmer season. Perhaps those fond memories will warm our hearts in the coming cold winter days.