The turtle bar from DIPS.

 Natalie Holsten

The summer break is over, and my family is fully back in school mode. Soon we will begin to hear the rumble of the sugar beet trucks signaling the start of the fall season in my neck of the woods.

I’m quite sad to see summer end. Unlike our other summers since moving to Idaho, we were here for most of it. There have been some surprises — some good, like the unexpected rain from a hurricane, and the bountiful huckleberry harvest — and some not so great, like last weekend’s comically awful camping trip involving a carsick dachshund and noisy campground neighbors.

