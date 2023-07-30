Way back in May, I took a blank sheet of printer paper and drafted my best sketch of a simple, two-dimensional bucket. I then proceeded to write inside it everything I hoped our family might do this summer, focusing on new experiences for us. I don’t know about you, but I find it’s much easier talking about what I want to do than actually making things happen. Still, I believe there’s something about writing it down that somehow makes it more likely to happen.
So we’ve been slowly checking items off our Summer 2023 Bucket List, and so far they’ve all been wins. Maybe some of these will inspire you to get out there and enjoy Idaho. (Have any ideas I can add to my list? Give me a shout at nampanatalie@gmail.com).
The MeandersMy husband and I borrowed an inflatable kayak and took off for McCall last week. Our destination: the Meanders, a section of the North Fork of the Payette River that feeds into Payette Lake. We took Warren Wagon Road around the lake, hanging a right at Northwest Passage Campground. Driving past the campground on Eastside Drive, we parked on the other side of the bridge in the designated parking area.
Within minutes we put in and headed upstream (though there didn’t seem to be much of a current), paddling for about an hour at a pace that can truly be described as meandering. I had hoped to see a moose (my friend once told me she saw one in the area) but the only creatures we spied were a few fish, butterflies and birds. The day was warm, so we pulled onto a sand bar and took a refreshing plunge into the icy water.
On the way home, we stopped for lunch at Salmon River Brewery and took in views of the lake as we enjoyed cold Asian noodle salad and a turkey sandwich. McCall was hopping; I remarked to my husband that if you threw in a few fudge shops and an alpine coaster, it would be well on its way to becoming the Gatlinburg of the Northwest.
Roaring Springs Water ParkI’ll readily admit I’m a sucker for water parks and theme parks, so I have already visited our local water park in years past. But what was new at Roaring Springs that I wanted to experience this summer was the recently completed expansion. There’s a whole new area devoted to kids (and kids at heart) that includes a giant smiling potato which dumps water every few minutes.
My favorite part of the expansion was Class 5 Canyon, an “action river.” It’s the same idea as a lazy river, only with more waves and stronger currents that push you along and keep it exciting. There are no inner tubes allowed, but there are foam kickboards and life jackets available to use. I went with friends who have young kids, and we must have gone around the river two dozen times. It never got old. Two enthusiastic thumbs up, Roaring Springs!
CampingI grew up going on epic road trips as a child with a father who firmly believed getting there was half the fun, with camping being the other half. I still love to camp, but sometimes it feels a little overwhelming, with all the prep and whatnot. We have friends who have perfected minimalist camping, literally grabbing sleeping bags, a tent, a bag of hot dogs and buns and taking off for the woods. They have inspired me to try to streamline our own process so it doesn’t take three days to prepare and four more to recover.
A few weeks ago, David and I packed just the necessities, some easy food and our current reads and headed north on Highway 21. We didn’t have much of a plan, just hoping to find a spot along the way to camp. We didn’t have to go far before we found one, just about 20 minutes north of Idaho City. It was a national forest campground, and we snagged a prime spot right next to a stream. A little thunderstorm came through later, but it wasn’t bad, and the two of us delighted in hanging out by the stream, reading and talking leisurely about nothing in particular. The following day we headed home rested and recharged after a blissful 24 hours in the woods, inspired to make camping a true hobby of ours.