The winner of our family’s quest for the perfect seasonal drink: the maple chai (pictured right) from One 11 Press.

 Photo courtesy of Natalie Holsten

With Halloween in the rearview mirror, we can begin preparations for 2022’s pre-Christmas chaos to throat punch us any day, if it hasn’t already by the time this goes to press. Please understand, I’m not saying this with any kind of Grinch-y ill will. Honestly, I’m more than ready to hop on the Christmas Bus the second it appears.

As much as I love Christmas, however, I also love fall. Because summer took its sweet time leaving this year, it feels like we weren’t allotted enough time to relax and actually enjoy the fall colors and cooler temps. I don’t know if you noticed, but when fall was eventually admitted to the party last week, it waltzed forth hand-in-hand with winter.

