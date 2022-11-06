With Halloween in the rearview mirror, we can begin preparations for 2022’s pre-Christmas chaos to throat punch us any day, if it hasn’t already by the time this goes to press. Please understand, I’m not saying this with any kind of Grinch-y ill will. Honestly, I’m more than ready to hop on the Christmas Bus the second it appears.
As much as I love Christmas, however, I also love fall. Because summer took its sweet time leaving this year, it feels like we weren’t allotted enough time to relax and actually enjoy the fall colors and cooler temps. I don’t know if you noticed, but when fall was eventually admitted to the party last week, it waltzed forth hand-in-hand with winter.
So it’s time to savor these next few weeks till Thanksgiving, soaking up every ounce of fall goodness while we can. One of the best ways I’ve found to do this, especially on a chilly morning, is to enjoy a warm seasonal beverage.
Over the past week, a few family members and I devoted ourselves to the sampling of several seasonal drinks our local coffee shops have to offer. We do this as a service to let you, dear reader, know the best ones to try.
My first drink was from my go-to coffee shop, the Flying M Coffee Garage in downtown Nampa. They didn’t have a seasonal drink advertised, but when I asked, the friendly barista suggested a pumpkin spice latte, with “house-made spice mix.” The drink was hot and tasty, not too sweet, a perfect complement to an apple oat scone.
The next beverage came from Bond & Bevel, a fairly new spot in downtown Caldwell, pulling off an ambitious combination craft coffee house and mercantile establishment, selling hand-built leather goods. Similar to the M, they also don’t have a seasonal drink advertised, but the barista whipped me up a “pumpkin-spice-without-the-pumpkin-with-hints-of-white-chocolate” latte. With the temperature hovering around freezing outside, this drink warmed me right up, and I loved their handle-less mugs, encouraging patrons to wrap hands around them to stay toasty.
Then my daughter and I spent Saturday morning at Moxie Java on 12th Avenue in Nampa, sampling their two most popular seasonal drinks, according to the barista. We were with presented the exotic offerings of a pumpkin waffle latte and a peanut butter and cookie dough latte. Now, the pumpkin waffle latte tasted exactly like a warm baked good to me, with just the right amount of spice. I was prepared not to like the peanut butter and cookie dough latte, afraid it sounded far too sweet, but my daughter and I were both pleasantly surprised that we preferred it over the pumpkin one.
A bonus feature of Moxie is that they offer a whole slew of unique and familiar flavors, and you can mix and match to create your own seasonal drink.
Sunday afternoon found us at Dutch Bros, where we sampled the “sweater weather” chai and a caramel pumpkin Bruleé. Each came with a generous topping of Soft Top and just a sprinkling of sugar and spice.
For the uninitiated, let’s have a word about Soft Top. Simply put, Soft Top is nothing less than amazing. It’s kind of like whipped cream, but better. So much better. It’s foamy and creamy and dreamy and very like a melted marshmallow. It easily makes any drink 10 times better. Possibly 20. (Can you tell I’m a fan of Soft Top yet?)
Okay, so I haven’t worked up the courage to do this yet, but one day I think I might possibly order a cup of Soft Top. And just a cup of Soft Top.
Anyhow, I don’t know if it was the drink ingredients themselves, or the addition of the glorious Soft Top, but I strongly preferred the caramel pumpkin Bruleé drink over the chai. The chai was acceptable, but the pumpkin was subtle without being overly sweet.
Our last stop for seasonal drinks was One 11 Press in downtown Nampa, where my husband and I shared a gingerbread latte and a maple chai. I favored the latter, with its subdued maple sweetness and a nice layer of froth on top. I kept swirling it around as I drank, attempting to get a taste of the sugar and spices that had settled on top of the froth. Finally I dipped a finger in to get the flavor fix I craved. Unbeknownst to me, the little girl at the next table had been watching me and excitedly informed her mother, “Mommy, that lady just stuck her finger in her drink!”
I laughed. “Well, it was just so good,” I said, smiling. “And I don’t have a spoon!”
After sampling eight seasonal drinks from our local coffee shops, the last drink — the finger-licking good one — emerged as the overall winner for me.
So hurry out and try one of these while you can – the candy cane eggnog lattes (please with a generous helping of Soft Top) will be here before you know it.