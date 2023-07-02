Since our family’s return to America five years ago, I’ve noticed a legendary figure has recently gained popularity (especially since COVID-19, when he was touted as a “social distancing champion”). I see images of him everywhere … on stickers, sweatshirts, statues carved from wood. His hulking figure and furry face, once considered a bit of a joke, now seems to demand recognition and respect from even the most skeptical among us.
I’m speaking, of course, about Bigfoot. Also known as Sasquatch, Yeti and the Swamp Ape, depending on where you live.
Seems there are many parts of the world which lay claim to having a hairy, human-like giant living in their wild and remote hinterlands. Even my home state of Georgia claims Bigfoot sightings, and has a museum dedicated to the famous cryptid.
I know this because I visited it recently on my trip back east, along with my dad and two younger kids. While we entered the museum giggling and elbowing each other about how silly it all was, we later emerged … well, not full-fledged believers, mind you, but slightly less skeptical.
Some of the evidence was absolutely compelling! Casts of footprints, a butt-cheek print, even recordings of Bigfoots calling to each other. Then there were the testimonies from dozens of people about sightings, all of which seemed to point to greater proof that perhaps there really was something out there.
If you ever find yourself in the small town of Blue Ridge, Georgia, (hey, you never know!), the “Expedition Bigfoot! Sasquatch Museum” is worth a stop. It’s surprisingly well done and not as cheesy as, say, my roof (if you read my column a few weeks ago about getting TP’d, you get it).
The museum had a cast of an alleged Bigfoot footprint from Keuterville, Idaho, (located a few hours north of McCall), which made me curious about Bigfoot in the Gem State. Honestly, Idaho seems like perfect Bigfoot habitat. (I know If I were a Sasquatch, I’d want to live here).
A little digging on the internet and it turns out there have been 103 reported sightings in Idaho, with the majority taking place in Bonner County (according to Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization).
Not only that, but we have a veritable Bigfoot expert in our fine state, one Dr. Jeffery Meldrum, professor of anthropology at Idaho State University in Pocatello, who has been featured on the History Channel show “The Proof is Out There.”
As I further combed the internet for Bigfoot in Idaho stories, I came across one quite close to home, only it wasn’t Bigfoot, but Big Foot, sometimes called “Chief Big Foot,” a legendary Native American outlaw who roamed all over the Mountain West, but mostly Idaho, stealing cattle and causing general mayhem, leaving behind large footprints wherever he went.
He was described as seven feet tall with a foot that measured 17 inches long. He was a convenient scapegoat for all kinds of criminal activity, but historians can’t seem to agree on what was truth and what was pure folklore.
Fact or fiction, there’s a statue of him in Parma. Those who made the statue certainly believed he was real, etching into the base the words: “He killed and terrified this area from 1856 to 1868 when he was ambushed and killed with 16 bullets. His death was not reported, so for 10 years, travelers imagined they saw him hiding behind bushes and feared for their lives.”
Maybe he was only a legend, but it’s possible that stories about him led to the naming of this fair city — it’s not for certain, but the name Nampa could be a combination of the Shoshone words for footprint or moccasin (“namp”) and big (“puh”).
So, yes, it turns out that Nampa could actually mean “Big Foot.” Even better, I just discovered there’s even a Big Foot Road mere minutes from my house.
Between you and me, I think the city might be missing out on a potentially lucrative marketing opportunity here. Perhaps the city could start branding itself “Home of Bigfoot” or have a sign welcoming visitors stating: Big Feet Welcome Here.
Turns out I didn’t have to venture all the way to a little museum in north Georgia to find Bigfoot … he was right here in my backyard all along.