Years ago when I first read “All Creatures Great and Small,” I was captivated by the stories James Herriot shared about his experiences as a vet while in the Yorkshire Dales in England.

Then, PBS aired the most recent adaptation of the beloved book series. Our family watched every episode, often sighing and expressing wishes to walk those green hills, see that quaint village and have Mrs. Hall serve us a steaming cup of tea.

