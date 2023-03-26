Our family recently reached a new milestone on our road to feeling like true Idahoans. That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, we bought a Subaru.
I don’t know if Idaho already has an official state car or not, but if it does, it surely must be a Subaru. That or a Ford F-150 pickup truck. Because when you drive around the area, those two vehicles seem to be everywhere.
What was our impetus? Sadly, our aging Volvos were starting to spend more time in the company of car mechanics than our family, so a few months ago we began the search for a new car.
My husband devoted much time and energy to researching “the right one,” but I was admittedly somewhat ambivalent at first. I went along on two test drives, however. The first car we test drove, a small SUV, was … okay, but the car dealership experience itself was a little underwhelming.
The second car we drove was the Subaru, which I instantly liked. I liked it even better when we went inside the dealership, and I was quickly offered a choice of coffee, chai or hot chocolate.
When we headed home after our test drive, my husband asked me what I thought. “Oh,” I said, “Subaru, hands down. They gave us chai!” I smiled and lifted my cup. He shook his head and laughed. “You’re going to make your decision based on the fact that they offered us drinks?”
I shrugged. Yes, I am that person, easily swayed by a frothy “freebie.”
But I honestly did like the Subaru. The only problem, I found, is that not only is it a “smart car” with all the latest technology, but it’s also a bit of a “bossy car.”
What constitutes a “bossy car?” Well, when you first get in and sit in the driver’s seat, it scans your face. That’s right. It scans your face.
I joked with my husband that it was simultaneously scanning my soul, judging to see if I was road-worthy or not. It kind of reminds me of that Bible story in Daniel about the writing on the wall — “you have been weighed and been found wanting.” Thankfully, it hasn’t said those words … yet.
After the “soul scan” it welcomes me by name and immediately adjusts the seat and mirrors. I love this feature, especially since I am married to a rather tall man, and we have widely different ideas about where the seat should be.
If I drive so much as an inch without a seat belt on, however, “the boss” starts beeping at me. And if I ignore it, it gets louder and louder and louder. Another Bible story comes to mind, about a persistent widow who absolutely refuses to take no for an answer.
After everyone’s seat belts are secure and I commence driving, I stay hyper vigilant. If I don’t, and I happen to gaze off into the distance on either side of the road for very long, I receive a stern reprimand — “Beep! Beep! Beep!” Eyes on the road, lady!
If I must swerve ever so slightly to make way for a mail truck I am passing, another reprimand. “Beep! Beep! Beep!” Lane departure!
And on it goes.
I’ve spent a considerable amount of time pondering the question, and I can’t decide if it’s making me a better driver, or a lazy driver. I mean, now I don’t have to give much thought to staying in my lane, keeping my eyes on the road, or paying attention to the car in front of me, because Beepy McBossypants will do it for me.
The new Subaru is primarily my husband’s ride, and after driving it for a few weeks while he was away on a trip, I soon settled back into my trusty, silent Volvo station wagon. He later asked me if I minded driving my old car after tasting “the good life” of a new one.
I considered the Subaru and all it had to offer me (I haven’t even mentioned the heated seats, and heated steering wheel, which is heaven on frosty mornings). Then I thought of my Volvo — my non-judgy, non-bossy, patient Volvo. My standard transmission Volvo, which keeps all four of my limbs engaged as I drive, and compels me, in my own opinion, to be a better driver.
“Nope,” I told him. “I don’t mind a bit.”