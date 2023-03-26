Support Local Journalism


Our family recently reached a new milestone on our road to feeling like true Idahoans. That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, we bought a Subaru.

I don’t know if Idaho already has an official state car or not, but if it does, it surely must be a Subaru. That or a Ford F-150 pickup truck. Because when you drive around the area, those two vehicles seem to be everywhere.

