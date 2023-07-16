...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 108 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ tonight to midnight MDT
/11 PM PDT/ Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
I’m going to be honest with you: my first impressions of Nampa weren’t so nice.
Granted, it didn’t help that I was thoroughly jet-lagged and coming straight from a perpetual tropical climate into dead of winter. But what really made me wrinkle my nose at the city — literally — was the weird smell. Yes, the smell! Which I was soon told came from the local sugar beet factory. At the time, I thought to myself, “Who would ever choose to live here?!”
And then we did, and during our first summer here (five years ago! Happy Idahoversary to us!) I discovered Idaho offered more smells — better smells — than just the sugar beet factory.
Scents like pine trees, the rich and earthy smell coming off the river and — the best of them all — the mint fields.
I quickly became obsessed with driving around the farm fields, rolling my windows down to breathe in that wonderful minty aroma. Infused with new potential, the following summer we planted a small mint plant in our backyard, which has since become a prolific bush and the source of much refreshing goodness this summer.
Picking leaves and crushing them in my hand near my face is like holding a mini-air conditioner … it instantly cools the air while eliciting an “ahhhh!” from me every time.
Over the past few years, I’ve come up with some different ways to enjoy our mint, from refreshing drinks to a pasta dish. You’ll find them below, as they’re honestly too good not to share.
Mint Iced TeaBoil a half-liter of water and pour over a handful of mint leaves and two quart-sized iced tea bags (I use Luzianne Decaffeinated Family Sized tea bags). Steep for five minutes, then pour into a pitcher through a sieve. Add a half cup of sugar and stir till dissolved. Add enough water to equal two quarts of tea. Serve over ice and garnish with mint leaves.
Mock Mint JulepIn a small saucepan, combine one cup water, one cup sugar and one cup mint leaves. Bring to a boil and stir until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and let steep at least 10 minutes. Pour syrup through a sieve to remove all leaves.
In a glass, combine one-third cup of lemonade and one third cup of limeade (I like the Simply brand and Newman’s brand). Add two to three tablespoons of the mint syrup and stir well. Add crushed ice and garnish with mint leaves. If you prefer a less-sweet version, you could do one third cup of lemonade or limeade with one third cup of club soda, plus the mint syrup.
Watermelon Mint Slush
In a blender, process until smooth: 6 cups cubed seedless watermelon, ¼ cup sugar (optional), 2 to 3 tablespoons lime juice and a handful of mint leaves. Pour mixture into a 9 x 13-inch pan and place in freezer. Every 30 minutes, take the pan out and gently stir the slush. Repeat for several hours until mixture is mostly firm. Scoop with ice cream scoop and serve in dessert dishes.
Mint pasta salad
First, you’ll need to make the dressing. In a food processor or blender, pulse one cup parsley, one cup mint leaves, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 3 tablespoons olive oil, 2 tablespoons water and ½ teaspoon pepper until combined. Add half a block of feta cheese and process until nearly smooth. (Sometimes I also add in an avocado.) Season with salt as desired.
Cook a pound of small pasta (I like to use bowtie) until al dente. While the pasta is cooking, prepare whatever vegetables you want to include. I usually stir fry some frozen shoe peg corn, diced onion and zucchini until just tender. When pasta is done, drain well and toss with the dressing. Fold in the cooked vegetables and a handful of halved cherry tomatoes. Drizzle with a little olive oil and garnish with crumbled feta.