IMG_9836.jpg

Mint Iced Tea.

 Natalie Holsten

I’m going to be honest with you: my first impressions of Nampa weren’t so nice.

Granted, it didn’t help that I was thoroughly jet-lagged and coming straight from a perpetual tropical climate into dead of winter. But what really made me wrinkle my nose at the city — literally — was the weird smell. Yes, the smell! Which I was soon told came from the local sugar beet factory. At the time, I thought to myself, “Who would ever choose to live here?!”

