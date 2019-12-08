A few days ago, my daughter and I stopped by the library to drop off a book. As I pulled to the side of Third Street where the drop box is, my daughter exclaimed, “Ew, what’s that?” I turned to see what she was talking about and saw two fake dead crows hanging in a tree, like some macabre leftover Halloween decorations.
“Fake dead crows,” I told her. “To scare the live crows.”
“What?!” she said, incredulous. I explained to her about the city’s problem with crows and how this is one attempt to deal with it. The disgusted look never left her face. She hadn’t really noticed a crow problem, as they hadn’t made their way to south Nampa, where we live.
Or so I thought. Recently, I walked to a friend’s house behind South Middle School and noticed a crazy number of black crows perched in a tree. And in the next tree. And the next tree. I stopped and did a slow 360 and discovered I was surrounded by crows. And they all seemed to be watching me.
I felt like I was in the middle of an Alfred Hitchcock movie, or an Edgar Allen Poe poem.
Nampa’s crows remind me of the time we had a major bird problem in Indonesia. It all started before we even arrived on the island of Papua, when a large flock of starlings roosted in a neighbor’s tree. Every evening, for months, these birds would announce their presence with loud shrieks and chirps as they swooped in from all directions. The neighbors finally got fed up with the birds and cut down the tree.
The birds moved all of 20 feet, to a tree in our yard. When we first arrived and heard the birds, we were rather amazed. They were SO loud, and SO punctual. It was rather fascinating to watch them arrive — landing in the tree, flying up again and around our housing complex, as if calling their friends to join them before coming to roost in our tree.
I can’t even describe how incredibly noisy these birds were. There was a tremendous commotion when they first settled down for the night, but then any little noise or disturbance could get them all flustered and they would squawk for five or ten minutes before quieting down. It was like having a newborn in the house again. We would tiptoe around, shushing and reminding each other not to slam a door or yell, lest we wake the birds. It was ridiculous.
Noise was a constant in our lives, and usually we were able to tune the birds out. But eventually they broke us down. My normally gentle, peace-loving husband started telling me how he was fantasizing about shotguns and a bird bloodbath.
We took turns in the evening whacking on the tree with a plastic baseball bat to scare the birds, hoping they would take the hint to go roost elsewhere. The birds, of course, didn’t think too highly of the bat treatment, and one night they gave David the ultimate bird insult. After a whacking session he walked in with a large black blob of bird poop on his shirt, which only galvanized our resolve to rid ourselves of these birds once and for all.
It took many nights of whacking the tree with the bat, but finally, they left for good.
So, Nampa, we feel you. We know what it’s like to be harassed by birds. If the fake dead crows don’t do the trick, let us know, and we will come out with our bats.