You’ve probably heard Benjamin Franklin’s famous line: “Guests, like fish, begin to smell after three days.”
I vehemently disagree with this statement. It takes only one day for fish to smell. And in my experience, (most) guests don’t smell.
I, for one, love visitors. We bought a home with a guest room for the express purpose of inviting friends and family and occasionally perfect strangers into our home.
The benefits of having visitors extends beyond the fun and joy of hosting loved ones. I’ve always appreciated how having visitors forces us to do two things. One, the house gets cleaned really, really well. And two, it pushes us to explore the area where we live.
During our time in Indonesia, we spent 10 years on an island off the coast of the larger island of Borneo, just a few degrees north of the equator. I know what you’re probably thinking, an island in the tropics must have been paradise. Far from it. The island was about 12 miles long and eight miles wide, with no bridge to the mainland. One tourist guidebook described our island as “… not bad, just boring.”
We occasionally had visitors come through — my parents, my aunt and uncle, my husband’s father and sister, a few random strangers that become fast friends after staying with us. When visitors came, we rolled out the red carpet and circumnavigated the island, showing them all our fair isle had to offer.
Which didn’t take long. There was a beach we would go to; it had silty brown water that was wet and sand that was gritty, so technically it was a beach in the tropics, but it was not exactly paradise. Also on our tour of the island was a small museum in a World War II Quonset hut, the open market and the monkey park, a little bit of mangrove swamp that had very cool proboscis monkeys and very evil macaque monkeys. The highlight for our visitors was usually a trip off the island to an interior village with David as our pilot.
When we moved to Papua on the island of New Guinea, a few degrees south of the equator, our options for showing visitors around expanded a bit. There was a waterfall, beautiful beaches and coral reefs, Gen. McArthur’s headquarters, plus trips interior to villages.
Now in Idaho, I feel almost overwhelmed by the options of things to do with guests. Hiking trails around Camel’s Back and the Boise foothills, museums, the Snake River valley, Celebration Park and the petroglyphs, the very quirky Cleo’s Ferry Museum and Nature Trail, downtown Nampa and downtown Boise and all the fun restaurants and shops, the greenbelts and the list goes on.
Last week we hosted friends from Papua who we hadn’t seen in over two years. They had never visited Idaho and I felt the pressure of showing off the state so they could get the full experience. I thought through a number of possible itineraries for their three-day visit.
Those three days flew by, and at the end of them we hadn’t done any of the things I planned. I felt like a terrible host to my dear friends. We got so caught up in catching up that we ignored beautiful Idaho.
I was lamenting to my friend about this and she said, “Oh, but you made us a huckleberry pie.” True. Huckleberries are a very Idaho thing, so they did get a literal taste of Idaho.
“But we didn’t go anywhere!” I continued.
She replied, “We went to the Asian food store. That was a highlight!”
Also true. I had to pick up a few things at the Asian food store in Nampa and we spend a good half hour wandering the aisles, reminiscing about foods we made and missed and our many trips together to the open market. She even bought a few things to take home to her boys in Florida.
I grew up with a very Carpe Diem philosophy for visiting a new place or hosting visitors — you must do it all. Over the years, that philosophy has morphed into “leave something for next time.” Good thing for our friends, we left plenty to do for their next visit to Idaho.