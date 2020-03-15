A week ago Saturday I attended the state prayer breakfast in Boise, where the main speaker was a guy who did a solo ascent of Mount Everest. As he described the harrowing conditions he faced — snow blindness, low oxygen, every step inches from certain death — I tried to imagine it, and my mind searched for something in my own life that was even remotely comparable.
“Oh,” I thought to myself, “it’s like crossing 12th Avenue.”
OK, summiting Mount Everest is perhaps slightly more dangerous than crossing a busy street (actually, WAY more dangerous), but when you’re in the zebra stripes facing 16 lanes of traffic and hoping that distracted driver looking at their cell phone notices you before running you over, you, too, might feel like you could use a pull of supplemental oxygen and a Sherpa to carry your purchases home from Walmart.
I cross 12th Avenue on foot from time to time — mostly to get to Walmart — but also in defiance of our house’s poor walk score.
What’s a walk score, you say? It’s a measure of your neighborhood’s walkability, of how easily you can walk from your front door to the places you want to go.
I first learned about walk scores when we were still in Indonesia and I read the book “The Last Great Walk: The True Story of a 1909 Walk from New York to San Francisco and Why It Matters Today.” I have always loved to walk, but this book, combined with a gift of a Fitbit step tracker, began a sort of obsession for me. I became keenly aware of how much — or how little — I was walking.
The book is about the death of pedestrianism in America, and it’s also a story of Edward Payson Weston, who, at the age of 70, walked across America during a time when people did such feats for money and fame. The book’s introduction has this fantastic quote:
“… it’s about what we lost when humans, starting roughly a century ago, opted to stop using their legs to get from here to there and instead chose to regularly climb into a metal box harnessed to a series of small explosions.”
The book also has curious tidbits about walking — like how each person’s gait is as unique as their fingerprint. How “jaydriving” was a crime long before jaywalking. How walking is good for our souls, not just our bodies. And it introduced me to the idea of a walk score.
We certainly walked in Indonesia — down the road to the little kiosk for sugar, or over to a friend’s house. But there were no sidewalks; we shared the road with cars, motorbikes and the occasional pig. Walking in the town center could be a treacherous prospect. I don’t know what my house’s walk score was there, but for most errands we used our motorbike or car.
When we knew we were moving back to America, I began to dream about the possibilities for walking in Idaho. There would be sidewalks, and crosswalks, and pedestrian-friendly downtowns. I would easily nail 10,000 steps a day!
It was during this time of obsession and dreaming that we began our online search for a house in Nampa. I plugged every address of every house we looked at on Zillow into walkscore.org to get its walkability score.
Most results were abysmal. I would weigh the score against what we were hoping for in a house — a mature tree, a ground floor bedroom, a front porch. The house we ended up in has a score of 19 — which means “almost all errands require a car.”
So I would study Google maps and try to find a way around the low score. Could I somehow shortcut around the storage facility that stood between me and my walking hopes and dreams? I thought I had a good path mapped out until we got here and I found fences blocking my path, and an irrigation canal that has water for six months of the year.
That walk score of 19 was right on the money. Most errands do require a car. But I do plenty of walking for the sheer joy of it, and Nampa has not disappointed in this area. There are some lovely walks, like the Kingfisher Trail at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge and the paths at Wilson Ponds.
But there’s something about walking the mile to Walmart that gives a sense of satisfaction and accomplishment. It’s not a solo ascent of Everest by any stretch, but it makes me feel that I am somehow in touch with my ancestors, and a good percentage of the world populace, by using my two feet to get me around.