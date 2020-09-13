(This column was written by Natalie’s miniature dachshund, Charlotte.)
I’m hoping someone out there can help me. I need to send a clear message to my humans. I DON’T LIKE CAMPING.
The mom has been talking about camping all summer. At first it sounded fun, being outdoors, with so many good smells. There might even be some dirt to roll around in, and bugs to chase. I love to chase bugs.
But as I listened to the kids complain about going, I began to fear that maybe this camping thing wasn’t so great.
The mom tried to get the whole family excited. “It’ll be fun!” she said. “The weather will be perfect. We’ll be with some friends. You can relax, go on a hike, whatever!”
Her camping sales pitch was met with moaning and wailing. She mused aloud, “I wonder why you two don’t like camping, but your older siblings do?”
“Oh, I don’t know,” the boy answered. “Maybe because we’re different people?”
Mom went on to talk about how she felt like she had failed the family because they didn’t love camping. How all those years in Indonesia, they didn’t have the opportunity except a few times at a beach.
“Beach?” I thought. “What’s a beach?”
“Camping was a highlight of my childhood,” Mom went on. “We camped everywhere. And food always tasted better outdoors, at least that’s what my dad said. Beef stew out of a can, instant mashed potatoes, even SPAM … somehow it tasted gourmet when we were camping.”
Anything out of a can sounded good to me! I was ready to go.
Despite the kids’ resistance, plans for a camping trip moved forward. I watched as all the gear and my own bed and blanket were packed into the Volvo. Dad grumbled, “I moved entire families from one village to another in Indonesia in the plane, and they had less stuff than we need for two nights!”
Hmmm, not sure what a plane is either.
Finally, we got in the car to go. Now, the last time I was in a car they took me to the vet, where I was fed Cheez-Whiz and stuck in the rear with a sharp object. I shuddered at the thought of that sting. Maybe they were taking me there again?
“Why is Charlotte trembling?” one of the kids asked. I looked up at them and gave my most pleading look. “Please don’t take me back to the vet!” I tried to say. They kept driving and after a while I calmed down.
But then the road started getting curvy, and my body felt all wobbly. What new torment was this? My stomach felt weird and all of a sudden, I couldn’t contain it anymore.
“Ew!” the girl yelled. “Charlotte’s puking!”
The dad pulled over so they could clean out my bed. Everyone seemed upset and disgusted, but could I help getting car sick? I had never been in the mountains before.
When we got to the campground, my humans got busy setting up the tent. I was on a leash and one of the kids walked me around the campsite. Oh, the smells and sounds! I was in sensory overload and couldn’t help but bark at EVERYTHING.
I think my humans got tired of my yapping, so they set up a little pen for me and put me in it. But the floor was dirt! And then they put my food dish in there, on the dirt!
“Hey, look at Charlotte!” one of the kids said. “She’s kicking dirt onto her food!” They all seemed surprised by this, but here we were, out in the great wide open, and I couldn’t let my food sit there exposed for any old animal to come along and eat. I had to hide it. Didn’t they understand?
Apparently not. “No, Charlotte, don’t do that!” they reprimanded me and took my dish away. That was fine with me because now it was safe from other critters.
At night we all got into the tent, and I discovered the only thing I truly enjoyed about camping: Sleeping bags. Oh, what wondrous inventions! Why don’t my humans use them every night? I spent the night going from one warm sleeping bag to the next. That is, when I wasn’t barking at all the noises: Twigs snapping, animals howling, gunshots (the mom sat up when we heard those), people talking. It was hard to settle down.
The next day everyone seemed tired. Even I was a little pooped. I swung in a hammock with the boy for a while, and went on walks with the girl and her friends. I didn’t have much of an appetite, and I could tell this really bothered the mom, who equates appetite with health. By the end of the day, after barking and walking and living the life of a wild animal, I was exhausted, and my humans and I slept much better.
Having experienced camping once, I don’t ever need to do it again. I don’t know what my humans thought when they got me, but I am a prissy indoor dog, who likes occasional walks and jaunts in the confines of our neighborhood. Paranoia and defensiveness are part of my dachshund DNA and the sooner my humans realize and accept that, the happier we will all be.
I think they know. I heard the mom say to the dad the other day, “Hey, let’s go camping again in a few weeks,” she paused and glanced my way. “And we’ll leave Charlotte at home this time.”